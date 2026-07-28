Five LSU Players Fans Will Be Talking About After Fall Camp

As fall camp begins next week, the Tigers head into an important couple of weeks before the debut of the Lane Kiffin era in Baton Rouge, with the entire nation holding high standards for the renovated program.

And it's not just to see Kiffin on a new sideline. Everyone will be grading the new era based on how his impressive roster will form an immediate identity.

As new faces join the squad, fans will be watching new faces come together over the next couple of weeks to produce major talent.

Sam Leavitt - QB

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest offensive additions Kiffin pulled off this season was the No. 1 quarterback in the transfer portal, Sam Leavitt, from ASU.

After spending spring ball limited due to a season-ending ankle injury last season with the Sundevils, Leavitt was named the biggest wildcard in college football, recently being fully cleared in June and missing out on SEC Media Days to get in extra practice time.

Now, fall camp will be some of the most important weeks of the season for Leavitt, and if he can come out of camp as a reliable offensive leader, fans will be able to rave about him instead of worrying.

Jayce Brown - WR

Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Jayce Brown (1) makes a catch for a touchdown during the first half against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

To add to the offensive talent is Kansas State transfer wide receiver Jayce Brown, who ranked as the No. 3 wide receiver in the portal this offseason.

He's one of nine new additions to the Tigers' wide receiver room, with only one veteran returning to the squad, Philip Wright III. As a standout addition, Brown is expected to lead the position as a reliable starter, making his fall camp performance add to the excitement of the unstoppable offense LSU is building.

Harlem Berry - RB

Harlem Berry 22, LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. October 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For a returning face to the offense, fans should keep their eye out for sophomore running back Harlem Berry, who's expected to continue his starter experience this season, becoming a secure run-option for Leavitt.

Fall camp will be an important time for Berry to showcase his talents and nail down the starter position in a position group with major depth. His starting position would put veteran junior Caden Durham as a backup, with Wisconsin transfer Dilin Jones for Kiffin's first rotation.

Princewill Umammielen - Edge

Oct 11, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Princewill Umanmielen (1) defends during the fourth quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While landing top recruits in the portal from all over the country, Kiffin also brought elite additions with him from Oxford to Baton Rouge, including the No. 1 defensive end in the portal, Princewill Umanmielen.

As Umanmielen adds to an already loaded defense, his defensive abilities will be put to the ultimate test in his new program over the next couple of weeks, seeing how defensive coordinator Blake Baker will be able to use him as a major quarterback threat.

He heads into fall camp already dominating the roster and conference, recently being named first-team All-SEC for the defensive line during the 2026 SEC Media Days.

Ty Benefield - S

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Boise State Broncos safety Ty Benefield (0) attempts to make an interception against Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Omari Evans (5) during the first half in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

To add to the threat in the backfield, Kiffin and his team picked up standout safety Ty Benefield from Boise State, who was ranked as one of the top defenders in the portal.

Stepping into a top-ranked defensive unit, Benefield is the ideal last line of defense against tough SEC offenses, as his breakout season will start just next week and continue to thrill fans all season long.

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