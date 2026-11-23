Lane Kiffin arrived at LSU a year ago as the coach who would modernize the Tigers’ offense after fans endured a whole season of one of the worst offenses in program history. Instead, everyone is upset that the offense can't keep up with the defense.

LSU’s 27-13 loss at No. 9 Tennessee on Saturday was its third straight defeat to a ranked opponent. It left the Tigers 6-5 overall and 3-5 in the SEC.

The question is no longer whether Kiffin can design explosive plays, because LSU gained 457 yards against Alabama and 366 against Texas. It is whether his system can produce wins with the offensive line and quarterback that he has on the roster now, since those two games produced only 34 points.

The Tigers have turned the ball over eight times in their last three games and were flagged 16 times in Knoxville, their most in a single game in more than 30 years.

Kiffin has put part of the burden on himself, saying LSU must “learn how to finish better and coach better.”

More Yards Without Points

Nov 21, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Louisiana State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) makes a throw against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alabama showed the pattern most clearly on Nov. 7. LSU outgained the Crimson Tide 457-285 in a 31-13 loss at Tiger Stadium, yet four trips inside the red zone produced only 13 points.

Quarterback Sam Leavitt completed 35 of 47 passes for 380 yards, and receiver Jackson Harris caught 11 for 166, but LSU went 0-for-4 on fourth down. Alabama scored touchdowns on all three of its red-zone trips.

Trailing by 11 with about 8 minutes left, Kiffin went for it again on fourth-and-10 from the LSU 25, and Leavitt was sacked for a 7-yard loss. Alabama scored three plays later to make it 31-13.

Kiffin said afterward that the statistics did not reflect the outcome, but that the red zone issues were the most troubling.

A week later, Texas showed the same breakdown in a different form. LSU led 21-10 late in the third quarter after Dilin Jones’ 44-yard touchdown run and was 6-of-9 on third down heading into the fourth quarter.

Leavitt’s three interceptions, two of which came in the end zone, cost LSU major scoring chances. Kiffin said the staff then leaned on its defense, as the offense managed 22 yards and four punts in the fourth quarter.

LSU has now lost three straight games against top-10 opponents, and all have been lost because the offense cannot score in the fourth quarter.

Hold the Line

Tennessee defensive back TJ Metcalf (1) and defensive lineman Mariyon Dye (9) celebrate a defensive stop on LSU running back Dilin Jones (13) during a college football game on Nov. 21, 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Texas also showed how quickly the LSU offense can be taken off schedule. After halftime, the Longhorns moved away from three-high coverage shells and used four-man fronts with more pressure, and LSU converted 2 of 7 third downs after going 5 of 7 before the break.

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Leavitt threw for 173 yards in the first half against the Longhorns and 71 in the second. In the fourth quarter alone, he completed two of five passes for 13 yards.

Tennessee exposed the weakness more brutally on Saturday. The Volunteers sacked LSU eight times and finished with 13 tackles for loss.

The run game offered no relief, as LSU gained 43 yards on 34 carries, or 1.3 yards per rush. Jones had 50 yards on 17 carries, meaning the rest of the Tigers’ rushing attempts combined for minus seven yards.

LSU converted 5 of 17 third downs and went 0-for-2 on fourth down. The Tigers did not sustain a single touchdown drive, and their only touchdown came after they recovered a muffed punt at the Tennessee 9-yard line.

Penalties just compounded the damage. LSU was flagged 16 times for 98 yards, most of them against the offensive line, and they came pre-snap.

A false start at the Tennessee 2-yard line pushed LSU backward, and a third-down sack forced the Tigers to settle for a field goal.

While Kiffin credited the Neyland Stadium crowd for disrupting his line’s cadence and causing two bad snaps, he said he would look at different cadence options if he could replay the game.

Jimmys and Joes or Xs and Os?

LSU coach Lane Kiffin looks to the scoreboard as wide receiver Jackson Harris (4) returns to the sideline during a college football game against Tennessee on Nov. 21, 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The evidence points to both, though the mix changes by game. Alabama looks mostly like an execution problem.

Texas points more toward play-calling.

In that game, LSU went ultra-conservative with a late lead, and it led to giving Texas three chances at the endzone within the last few minutes.

Tennessee was the clearest sign of a personnel limit.

LSU revamped the offensive line to protect Leavitt, yet Tennessee still recorded the most sacks in a game of Josh Heupel’s tenure.

LSU plays Arkansas next, and Kiffin said he did not expect crowd noise to be an issue in that game.

But the environment isn't the issue. These same problems appeared in Baton ROuge.

But Kiffin and his staff need to determine if they'll require a roster overhaul, which will define his first offseason.

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