3 Overreactions After LSU's Stunning Loss vs. Kentucky

The LSU Tigers suffered a 35-34 overtime loss to the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night. Kentucky opted to go for two in overtime, and quarterback Kenneth Minchey walked into the end zone.

The Tigers have their backs against the wall after their second loss this year.

The loss raises legitimate concerns about LSU for the rest of the season. Here are three overreactions that will likely stem from this game.

LSU's College Football Playoff Hopes Are Over

LSU Tigers wide receiver Jackson Harris. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU's College Football Playoff hopes aren't over yet, but they are on life support. Two losses before October ends has cornered the Tigers into a tough spot.

LSU shouldn't be ranked at this point. The Tigers suffered the largest drop in the AP Poll, going from No. 10 to No. 22. They have a ranked win over Texas A&M, but the Aggies have plummeted this season.

Of the teams LSU defeated, their combined record is 11-11. Obviously, they can't control who they play, but the Tigers don't have a signature win, and they've underperformed against stout competition.

LSU will likely have to win out. They still have to play No. 16 Mississippi State, No. 6 Alabama, No. 7 Texas, and No. 14 Tennessee. The road to a CFP berth is highly unlikely at this point.

Sam Leavitt Isn't the Guy LSU Fans Thought

LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a tough one. Sam Leavitt is resilient and, at times, looks like an elite quarterback. But turnovers have become a massive issue, and it's costing the Tigers.

In the third quarter, Leavitt sailed a pass over Eugene Wilson's head and into Ty Bryant's arms. It was his FBS-leading eighth interception. With an opportunity to extend the lead in the fourth quarter, Leavitt was sacked and fumbled the ball.

It's impossible to ignore Leavitt's turnover issues. His dual-threat ability gives him a high ceiling, but his floor is showing. To be clear, LSU shouldn't make a quarterback change, but the Tigers may not acheive their goals with Leavitt under center.

Will LSU Barely Be Bowl Eligible?

The injuries and road troubles make it hard to trust the Tigers. LSU suffered major injury blows to key contributors, including Trey'Dez Green, Whit Weeks, and Dashawn Spears. It's clear the Tigers don't have enough depth to withstand these injuries.

LSU still has three road games remaining, and two home games are against Texas and Alabama. It's hard to trust the Tigers right now, and they may only win six games at this point.

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