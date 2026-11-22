The LSU Tigers suffered their fifth loss of the season 27-13 against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday.

Head Coach Lane Kiffin's team had multiple chances to take a lead against the Volunteers, but the Tigers' 16 penalties prevented the team from breaking away.

The loss highlighted the Tigers' inability to come together as a team in the absence of key leaders such as wide receivers Jackson Harris and Winston Watkins Jr.

LSU did not have leaders on the field on Saturday

LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green (7) scores a touchdown against Tennessee during a college football game on Nov. 21, 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Sam Leavitt lacked control of his offense on Saturday.

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Leavitt was seen arguing with center Braelin Moore following a fumble on the Tigers' first drive of the game. Moore snapped the ball seemingly before Leavitt was ready for it, causing the Tigers to lose the ball on just their third play of the game. The miscommunication was just one of many the Tigers' offensive line had, which contributed to the 16 Tiger penalties.

Kiffin's quarterbacks' leadership and dedication to the team had already been put into question the previous week. Leavitt was recorded leaving Tiger Stadium prior to singing the alma matter, which caused an uproar on social media from Tiger fans.

LSU also lacked leaders from its wide receiving core. Tight end Trey'Dez Green led the team with 72 yards on 7 receptions, but the team lacked a solid presence in the receiving game that it usually has in Harris or Watkins Jr. Watkins Jr. was out for the game, while Harris had just 2 receptions for 7 yards before missing the rest of the game.

While Green did not have a solid presence in receptions, he was seen on the sidelines getting his teammates hype during difficult moments in the game. Green was also seen after the Tigers' game against Texas urging players out of the tunnel and back onto the field for the alma matter when the Tigers' quarterback was long gone into the locker room.

With the possibility of Green's departure for the 2027 NFL Draft looming, the Tigers need younger players to step up as leaders on the offense.

Wide receivers Malik Elzy and Tre Brown III had solid appearances with 33 yards and 53 yards respectively, but both have only one or two years of eligibility left. The Tigers need younger players such as freshman wide receiver Corey Barber Jr. and redshirt sophomore Stacy Gage to step up in the receiving game if the Tigers hope to continue to be effective in the receiving game beyond 2026.

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