LSU Must Fix These Issues vs. Louisiana Tech Before Ole Miss Showdown

LSU football has been receiving a lot of hype this week, that if it hadn't been for Sam Leavitt's health concerns, it would have received in the preseason.

But either way, Week 2 is here, and LSU has proven itself against Power 4 competition, but with an in-state Group of 6 game coming up, LSU can clean up some areas of its game that weren't quite smooth in the first game.

Admittedly, a lot of LSU's game was smooth. And LSU looked like one of the most conference-play-ready teams in the country.

But as head coach Lane Kiffin has said multiple times, there's always somewhere to improve. And Louisiana Tech's trip down to Baton Rouge is a chance to do just that before heading to Ole Miss.

Eliminating Turnovers

Sep 5, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin talks to quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against Clemson Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU only had one turnover against Clemson, and it was on the second play of the game.

Leavitt had already fired a ball into his receiver's hands on a slant on the first play, and on the second, he was looking to do the same on the other side of the field.

But his ball ended up slightly behind Malik Elzy, the 6-foot-2 pass catcher who transferred from Illinois, and Elzy put his hands on the ball, but he wasn't able to bring it in, and it tipped up and right into the hands of Clemson corner Ashton Hampton.

This was the only turnover of the game, but it was a sign of LSU shaking off some of the growing pains when the offense is working with a new scheme, new quarterback and a whole new wide receiver room.

The Louisiana Tech game is there to help this issue disappear in the only true way it can: with game-speed reps.

Cleaning Up the Penalties

Sep 5, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin reacts to a play against Clemson Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU is in the same boat as every program in the country is in with penalties, and that is, penalties should never be called against its team.

LSU had six penalties called, which tallied up to 75 yards on Saturday.

Three of LSU's penalties were holding calls, there was one personal foul, one roughing the passer and one unsportsmanlike conduct.

For LSU, that should be a concerning mix of penalties. All three are signs of undisciplined moments where emotion took over smart football.

Luckily, against Clemson, it didn't matter much how many penalty yards were given. But in a closer game, like the SEC slate will bring, LSU cannot afford those calls.

That's something LSU can clean up this week in practice and make sure the lesson is learned when the Tigers step onto the field on Saturday.

Every Player Playing 60 Minutes

Sep 5, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Cayden Jones (21) runs with the ball against LSU Tigers linebacker Zach Weeks (35) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While backups are backups for a reason, Kiffin has made it clear that his program will not accept that excuse when backup players make fundamental football mistakes.

The moment on Saturday that brought that sentiment out of Kiffin was when LSU rolled out the second-team defense in the second half.

LSU allowed a touchdown with 3:21 left in the game, already up 51-3, making the score 51-10.

But the main problem was that Clemson running back David Eziomume had powered past multiple LSU defenders on his way into the end zone.

Kiffin called for improvements in those moments, citing that those same players may be needed in big moments in big games. Those tackles need to be made, no matter the score or the situation.

Kiffin is setting the example that the game of football is about any player being ready to play at any point in the 60 minutes of game time every week.

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