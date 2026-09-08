LSU Moves Up in AP Top 25 After Dominating Clemson

The LSU Tigers now rank No. 8 in the Top 25 AP Poll after an impressive Week 1 blowout win over the Clemson Tigers.

LSU entered the matchup ranked No. 11 in the preseason poll, for the highly anticipated debut of Lane Kiffin and the new and improved program in Baton Rouge.

After being one of the biggest breakout games over the weekend, LSU's No. 8 spot is well-deserved after the thrilling opener that is hinting at an exciting season.

Top-10Talent

Sep 5, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) hands off to running back Dilin Jones (13) against Clemson Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a long offseason, patiently waiting for the Tigers' roster renovation, fueled by transfer portal talent to make an immediate impact on the program, the new and elite talent delivered.

Incoming quarterback Sam Leavitt, who was once named the biggest wildcard in college football for his offseason injury recovery, is now named the SEC offensive player of the week after his first performance in purple and yellow.

The ASU transfer recorded 230 passing yards with a 57% completion rate against Clemson. He also showcased his ability to be a run quarterback, with 113 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Leavitt also showed his comfort in his new offense, especially with transfer quarterback Diliin Jones, who was a major impact in moving the ball downfield for LSU, also putting up 113 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

For the defense, the new unit came together to put a crucial stop to Clemson's scoring production as the purple and orange Tigers could only convert one of 13 third downs on offense, while limiting the offense to only 145 total yards.

The defense also made an important impact on the scoring production early in the game, with defensive end Jordan Ross having a 30-yard pick-six in the first quarter of the game.

There were standout moments from both sides of the ball all game long, with LSU hinting at major success for this season in the No. 8 spot.

A Historic Debut

Sep 5, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on against Clemson Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Apart from the football performance, LSU's dominating win over Clemson didn't just stand out in the first week of the season, but in the program's history.

Kiffin's high-octane offense, led by Leavitt, recorded 38 first downs against Clemson, a Tiger Stadium record. Meanwhile, LSU's defense held Clemson to only eight first downs all game.

Clemson suffered many blows in Week 1, with well-known head coach Dabo Swinney having the worst defeat of his career, as a 51-10 blowout was the largest margin of loss he's seen during his 18 seasons as head coach. It didn't help that this was his fourth consecutive season-opener loss with the ACC Tigers.

With one Tiger team suffering, LSU comes out of the matchup on top of both the scoreboard and the rankings, hinting that this is just the beginning of an impressive season.

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