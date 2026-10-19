LSU Needs a New Plan at Wide Receiver if Jackson Harris is Out vs. Auburn

The LSU Tigers dominated the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, winning 31-0. It marked LSU's first home shutout vs. an SEC opponent since 2006.

The Tigers played a clean game on both sides of the ball. Sam Leavitt's four-touchdown performance was his best of the year, while the defense surrendered just 121 passing yards.

However, LSU didn't end the game without multiple injuries to key contributors, including wide receiver Jackson Harris.

Playing Without Harris?

Louisiana State Tigers wide receiver Jackson Harris scores a touchdown. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the third quarter, Harris limped to the sideline and was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a right ankle injury. With LSU leading by 31, the Tigers played it safe with Harris and kept him on the bench.

Depending on the severity, Harris could miss this week's game against Auburn. Lane Kiffin spoke about the injury on Sunday.

“I think he’ll be fine,” LSU coach Lane Kiffin said of Harris. “Jackson was playing great, really coming along great. I think our passing game in general really has hit a good stride here lately, and a lot of that was having to do with him. He’s really started to take shorter plays and turn them into big plays and looks really fast and confident.”

The Hawaii transfer has quickly burst on to the scene. During the first three weeks, Harris had five catches for 117 yards. Now, he leads the team in receiving yards (456) and receiving touchdowns (5). Harris has become a reliable option since Trey'Dez Green went down during the Ole Miss game.

Hopefully, Harris didn't suffer a multi-week injury, but Kiffin's comments are reassuring. We'll get a better idea of his availability on Wednesday's injury report, but the Tigers should have a plan if Harris is unavailable against Auburn.

All Eyes on Winston Watkins Jr.

LSU wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As mentioned earlier, LSU is already without Green, who was Sam Leavitt's top target. Malik Elzy received extra snaps and scored a touchdown on Saturday. But all eyes should be on Winston Watkins Jr.

The Ole Miss transfer is an extremely consistent wideout. He's recorded three or more receptions in every game this year and has two 100-yard performances. If Harris is out, Watkins should be Leavitt's go-to target.

Kiffin completely overhauled the wide receiver room this offseason. He should have enough pass-catchers to keep the offense rolling, but Harris would join a long list of star players in street clothes.

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