College Football Week 8 Opening Odds for Every Top-25 Game (Texas Favored Over Ole Miss, Utah Favored vs. Houston)

The College Football Playoff picture is becoming tougher and tougher to figure out, and there are only two Saturdays remaining until the College Football Playoff selection committee reveals its first ranking on Nov. 3.

So, where does everyone stand in Week 8?

Week 7 saw five of the top seven teams in the country – Georgia, Notre Dame, Indiana, Alabama and Texas – all lose, which shook up the odds to win the National Championship in the 2026 season.

That’s also changed the latest AP Poll, as there are a bunch of two-loss teams in the SEC that are fighting for a top spot in the conference. The SEC and Big Ten are both becoming very interesting, as a bunch of national title contenders have a loss on their resume at this point in the season.

In the Big 12, Texas Tech, BYU and Utah all continue to dominate to open the season, though the Utes have a tough matchup with Houston in Week 8.

The top teams in the latest AP Poll (No. 1 Miami, No. 2 BYU and No. 3 Ohio State ) feature a team from the ACC, Big 12 and Big Ten.

There aren’t a ton of top-25 matchups in Week 8, but there is a huge SEC matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Ole Miss Rebels. Another loss would completely doom Texas’ College Football Playoff chances, and it’s already in danger of missing the playoff after the Week 7 loss to Florida.

Each week, the SI Betting team shares the opening odds for every top-25 college football game to show how the betting market views each of these teams. If you're looking to bet on college football this week, the opening odds are extremely helpful to track line movement, and potentially allow bettors to get a better number than expected early in the week.

Here’s a look at every top-25 game in Week 8 of the 2026 season.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Pitt vs. No. 1 Miami Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Miami -23.5 (-110)

Total: 51.5 (Over +100/Under -120)

No. 6 Indiana vs. Michigan Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Indiana -8.5 (-110)

Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 8 Texas Tech vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Texas Tech -11.5 (-110)

Total: 55.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 18 LSU vs. Auburn Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: LSU -7 (-110)

Total: 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

California vs. No. 23 SMU Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: SMU -17.5 (-102)

Total: 52.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Rutgers vs. No. 24 Northwestern Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Northwestern -16.5 (-115)

Total: 58.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 2 BYU vs. UCF Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: BYU -7 (-110)

Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Michigan State vs. No. 9 UCLA Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: UCLA -13.5 (-110)

Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 11 Tennessee vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Tennessee -2.5 (-102)

Total: 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Texas A&M vs. No. 13 Alabama Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Alabama -15.5 (-110)

Total: 51.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

No. 15 Iowa vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Iowa -6 (-115)

Total: 41.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

No. 21 Boise State vs. Washington State Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Boise State -14 (-110)

Total: 50.5 (Over -110./Under -110)

No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 19 Texas Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Texas -3 (-120)

Total: 53.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Vanderbilt vs. No. 12 Kentucky Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Kentucky -11.5 (-110)

Total: 51.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 16 USC vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: USC -2.5 (-110)

Total: 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Iowa State vs. No. 25 Arizona Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Arizona -10.5 (-110)

Total: 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 14 Houston vs. No. 10 Utah Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Utah -6.5 (-110)

Total: 56.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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