LSU Needs DJ Pickett to Show Up Against Clemson

The LSU Tigers are ushering in the Lane Kiffin era with a tough matchup against Clemson. It helps that LSU will play a night game in front of a home crowd that will be amped up to see this new-look team.

Clemson is coming off a disappointing season, but there can't be any oversight with Dabo Swinney's team. They'll be a difficult week one opponent.

Fans are eager to see this revamped offense led by Sam Leavitt, but the defense is just as talented. Cornerback DJ Pickett could have his hands full on Saturday.

Pickett vs Bryant Wesco Jr.

LSU cornerback DJ Pickett. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pickett has been at the center of an unnecessary dilemma off the field, but this week will be a huge test for the sophomore cornerback. If his role is as we anticipate, Pickett will be lined up with Clemson wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr.

Wesco Jr. has recorded over 1,100 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns during his first two seasons with Clemson. The Pickett-Wesco matchup could be the biggest one of the game.

Clemson could test Pickett early and often, which means defensive coordinator Blake Baker has to put Pickett in the best position to succeed. Baker could cheat a safety over to Pickett's side to give the young corner some extra cushion if he gets beat.

Baker could also dial up the pressure to prevent Clemson quarterback Christopher Vizzina from going through his progressions. LSU may have Pickett give Wesco Jr. some cushion so he doesn't get beat over the top. Ultimately, Baker would love to see Pickett win these one-on-battles.

Pickett recorded three interceptions in his freshman season, and his role will only grow as a sophomore. A game like this will be an excellent growing moment for Pickett as he tries to become a premier cornerback.

LSU's biggest challenge is playing in the national spotlight. Kiffin's team wasn't given a soft landing zone to begin the season. They're thrown into the primetime slot on ABC in front of a packed crowd. That's part of the territory that comes with playing in Baton Rouge.

LSU football was disappointing last season. Many of the returning players haven't played in many meaningful games, but they'll get an opportunity on Saturday. Pickett has all the tools to be an All-American cornerback, and this matchup with Wesco Jr. could be the first opportunity to prove why the hype is warranted.

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