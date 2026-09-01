3 Matchups That Will Decide LSU’s Week 1 Game Against Clemson

The anticipation grows as the days get closer to LSU vs Clemson, with the season opener set to be one of the most exciting starts to an LSU season in recent years.

It's not just because fans have been impatiently waiting to return to Tiger Stadium; it's the debut of the new era of LSU football under Lane Kiffin and a chance for LSU to settle the 'Real Death Valley' title on home turf.

With both teams coming in with talented rosters, there are three critical matchups within the exciting battle that can ultimately decide the game.

Leavitt vs. Vizzina

Quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) during LSU football practice on Aug. 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There are a lot of first impressions that will be made this Saturday in Baton Rouge. It will be both offensive leaders' debuts as the starting quarterback at their program.

For LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt, the highlight of Kiffin's massive portal overhaul this offseason, there are high stakes to prove that he can deliver elite offensive success this year, starting with the matchup against Clemson.

Over on the purple-and-orange Tiger team, starting quarterback Christopher Vizzina is finally taking over the starting role on the offense after spending the past two seasons as the trusted backup.

Playing in Tiger Stadium this Saturday will be his second start as a Clemson quarterback, after putting up an impressive 317 passing yards and three touchdowns to get his name known in the program.

Now, it's not gonna be easy to share the spotlight on Saturday. The battle will decide who can make the most notable first impression - the one-hit wonder or the expensive transfer?

Weeks vs. Brown

LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (40) pressures Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. LSU Tigers won 17-10. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another untouched battle on the field comes from the heart of each team’s defense, from LSU linebacker Whit Weeks and Clemson linebacker Sammy Brown.

The ironic matchup - as Weeks just changed jerseys from No. 40 to No. 7 and Brown is No. 47 - will be a competitive talent show between the two.

Last time the Tigers met, Brown outshone Weeks by posting 11 total tackles compared to Weeks’ five, being one of the biggest threats to LSU's offense during the season opener. This season, his new challenge is to pose the same threat to Kiffin's high-paced offense that LSU adapted.

The linebackers don't just stand out on their units, but also represent meaningful leadership on the team to stand out on the roster and put them on similar scales as opponents heading into the matchup.

Pickett vs. Wesco Jr.

DJ Pickett 3 and Mansoor Delane 4, LSU Tigers take on the Florida Gators. Sept 13, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

An exciting head-to-head matchup will come from two notable returners, Clemson wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. and LSU cornerback DJ Pickett.

As Wesco enters his third season with the Tigers and Pickett enters his second, the two are both expected to be major contributors to their team's success heading into anticipated breakout seasons.

Even though they are returning to the same season opener this year, it will be Pickett's first chance at guarding Wesco, and his first impression of taking over the cornerback position since former LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane headed to the NFL this offseason.

Even within the returners, there are still crucial first impressions that will be made from both teams this weekend, as these talented matchups go head-to-head.

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