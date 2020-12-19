Pregame Notes and Stories to Read Ahead of LSU Football's Matchup Against Ole Miss

LSU has not lost to Ole Miss in the Ed Orgeron era. It's a game that Orgeron knows all too well dating back to his time as head coach of the Rebels.

While the Rebels never beat the Tigers in Orgeron's three years in Oxford, the Tigers have won four straight against Ole Miss since Orgeron took over in 2016.

We're just hours away from LSU's final game of the 2020 season against the Rebels. Here are a few pregame notes and stories to get you prepped for this afternoon's contest.

Pregame Notes (provided by LSUsports)

LSU is 63-41-4 all-time against Ole Miss, which includes a 4-0 mark under head coach Ed Orgeron.

The Tigers have won four straight and five of the last six meetings with Ole Miss. LSU’s Tiger Stadium win streak over Ole Miss is five games. Last year, LSU posted a 58-37 win over Ole Miss in Oxford. Ole Miss last beat LSU in 2015 by a 38-17 count in Oxford. Ole Miss’ last win in Tiger Stadium came in 2008 by a 31-13 score.

The win over No. 6 Florida ran LSU’s streak of consecutive seasons with at least one victory over a Top 10 opponent to four straight and 10 of the last 11 years. The only season since 2010 that LSU didn’t have a Top 10 win came in 2016.

LSU has had either a 100-yard rusher or receiver in 8 games this year.

In 9 games, LSU has used 22 first-time starters (10 vs. Mississippi State, 3 vs. Vanderbilt, 1 vs. Missouri, 3 vs. South Carolina, 1 vs. Auburn, 1 vs. Texas A&M, 3 vs. Florida).

LSU has played 19 true freshmen this year, which ties with South Carolina and Tennessee for most in the SEC in 2020.

LSU’s two true freshmen quarterbacks Max Johnson and TJ Finley have combined to complete 141-of-239 passes for 1,575 yards and 10 TDs. Johnson is 61-of-99 for 634 yards and 5 TDs with no interceptions, while Finley has connected on 80-of-140 passes for 941 yards, 5 TDs and 5 interceptions.

The 19-year old Johnson became the first LSU quarterback to win his debut on the road against a Top 10 team and the fourth LSU QB who won his debut in a true road game (since 1950) - JaMarcus Russell (No. 12 Florida, 2012), Robbie Mahfouz (No. 19 Florida, 1980) and Nelson Stokley (Miami, 1965).

Defensively, LSU ranks No. 2 in the SEC in third-down conversions, holding opponents to 42-of-114 opportunities for 36.8 percent.

3 - Of the 4 TDs LSU scored against Florida, 3 were by true freshmen (Eli Ricks, Tre Bradford, Kayshon Boutte).

26 - Of the 48 LSU players that saw action against Florida, 26 were either freshmen or sophomores.

7 - Number of true freshmen (WR/TE Gilbert 8 starts, CB Ricks 6, QB Finley 5, WR Boutte 4, QB Johnson 1, TE Taylor 1, and DE Ojulari 1) that have started at least 1 game for LSU this year.

28 - Straight games LSU has had at least one passing touchdown.

