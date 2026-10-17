No. 22 LSU vs. No. 16 Mississippi State: Live In-Game Updates, Box Score

LSU is back at home, hosting the Mississippi State Bulldogs for another SEC matchup. After suffering the second loss of the season last weekend against Kentucky, the Tigers are hoping for some much-needed success during the mid-season game.

Last week's loss dropped the Tigers to the No. 22 spot, making the Mississippi State matchup the first game of the season that the Tigers are ranked lower than their opponent.

But LSU must be able to have a season turnaround to add to their conference record, without letting any common mistakes take over the momentum of the game.

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin walks on the sideline during the first quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bulldogs bring a major threat to Baton Rouge, with a pass-threat offense that will be LSU's defense's biggest obstacle during Saturday's morning game.

Mississippi State quarterback Karmario Taylor has been able to record 17 touchdowns so far this season, with 1,450 passing yards, making him a threat against opponents. But this week's injury report has listed him as doubtful, hinting that the Bulldogs could lose a major factor in their passing game.

Still, LSU's defense has to prove some much-needed success after last week's loss brought an unfortunate performance from the top-ranked unit.

LSU's offense must be able to continue to fill the gaps from injuries, as tight end Trey'Dez Green will once again miss a game and wide receiver Phillip Wright III has been ruled out for the season.

Quarterback Sam Leavitt has the opportunity to create scoring success using his dual-threat receiver options against the Bulldogs, as well as break his interception trend this season during the SEC matchup.

Whichever way the momentum of the game is headed, the Tigers must continue to perform on both sides of the ball, as the margin of error is slowly closing in on the team's postseason hopes.

Oct 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) reacts during the first quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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