LSU Has One Major Problem It Can't Bring to Ole Miss

The LSU Tigers showed almost no weaknesses in their dominant season-opening win over Clemson. A powerful rushing attack, a hard-hitting defense and a multi-layered passing game led many to believe that LSU was the national title favorite after just one game.

But this is college football, where opinions and trends can shift drastically from week to week. LSU showed in Week 2's win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday that there is still a ton to work on if the Tigers want to reach the championship-level expectations that have been placed upon them.

As Lane Kiffin makes his return to Oxford to face Ole Miss this weekend, the Tigers simply can't afford to make the same mistakes they did against the Bulldogs. It's no secret that responsibility falls heavily on LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt.

Sam Leavitt Needs to Leave Turnover Issues in Baton Rouge

LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt against the LA Tech Bulldogs. September 12, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU's 45-14 win over Louisiana Tech looked lopsided on paper, but because of Leavitt's mistakes, the game was far too close for comfort in the first half.

After taking an early 10-0 lead, Leavitt proceeded to throw interceptions on three straight LSU drives to end the first half, one of which was returned by Louisiana Tech defensive back Jordan McRae took 100 yards back for a touchdown.

This brutal end to the first half clearly caught the attention of the Tigers, who obviously weren't taking the matchup as seriously as they did against Clemson.

It seems like an overly-obvious statement: if the starting quarterback has three interceptions, the team will lose. Imagine that!

LSU Can't Afford to Give Trinidad Chambliss Extra Possessions

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) reacts during the second quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But in this particularly matchup, giving the ball back to Ole Miss means more chances for Rebels star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. It's an easy bet he will make LSU pay for Leavitt's mistakes.

If Leavitt throws three picks against Ole Miss, thus giving the ball back to Chambliss in the process, LSU can forget about its chances of coming out of Oxford with a Top-10 win on Saturday.

That said, Leavitt also deserves credit for bouncing back.

Louisiana Tech's defense no doubt gained a ton of early confidence. It's almost impossible to see a Group of 6 team force three first-half turnovers in Death Valley, and that's exactly what the Bulldogs needed if they wanted a chance to pull off the upset.

But instead of letting the mistakes get to his head, Leavitt led five scoring drives in the second half before being subbed out. He finished with three rushing touchdowns and -- aside from the interceptions -- an impressive passing stat line: 25 of 38 passing for 344 yards and a touchdown.

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