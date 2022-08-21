LSU RB John Emery Suspended For First Two Games of 2022 Season

LSU running back John Emery has been suspended for the first two games of the season against Florida State and Southern. Emery is currently appealing the suspension according to The Athletic’s Brody Miller.

The suspension stems from academic issues that held him out of the 2021 season. This report also comes after head coach Brian Kelly told reporters he couldn’t comment further regarding the status of Emery’s eligibility on Saturday.

“You guys know the situation with John Emery,” Kelly said. “I really can’t get into the specifics of that because of the Buckley amendment but he’s certainly going to be part of what we do this year. There’s obviously some things I can’t talk about, he is in good standing with football. Everything that he’s done, he’s done a good job with us in football. Anything else that arises is something I can’t comment on because of privacy rights.”

Related: State of LSU RB Room, John Emery Status

Emery has remained in good standing with the new LSU staff, with Kelly regularly praising him throughout camp, reassuring that this stems from a previous issue.

The senior running back is in position to compete for significant snaps for the Tigers along with Penn State transfer Noah Cain and sophomore Armoni Goodwin.

Also in Miller’s report, cornerback Raydarious Jones has been suspended for the entire 2022 season due to academic issues. The Tigers have seen tremendous growth from their cornerback group throughout camp, with depth appearing to not be an issue at this point in time.

Related: Practice Report - LSU Fall Camp Day 14

For Emery, the former 5-star recruit will continue through the appeal process with updates to come.