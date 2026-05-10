LSU Recruiting Intel After Critical Visit From Elite JUCO DB

The LSU Tigers have their eyes set upon the 2026 season, as they look to show the college football world that they are back as a legitimate threat to win a national championship.

For new head coach Lane Kiffin though, he is looking to shore up the roster still, primarily in the defensive back room. While the transfer portal is closed, athletes from JUCO's are able to transfer throughout the spring and summer, and that's exactly the direction the staff is going.

The Tigers hosted Javier Jones and Dy'Lan Johnson on campus over the weekend, and LSU Tigers On SI caught up with Johnson after his visit to see where the Tigers were sitting after receiving an offer.

Why Johnson Would Be an Elite Fit

LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) reacts to a stop on fourth down against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Out of Itawamba Community College in Mississippi, he completed his freshman season and flew under the radar some, but now seems to be exploding on to the scene, and for good reason as well. Standing at 6-foot-4, 190 pounds, Johnson has an elite frame that is hard to find at the cornerback level.

He played in just six games, recording 10 tackles during his time. Majority of his numbers came during the last three games of the season, when he started seeing more time on the field. While his numbers may seem pedestrian, the raw skill, and frame, intrigues the Tigers.

The Tigers defensive backs coach, Corey Raymond, called to ask him to visit Baton Rouge, giving a vote of confidence in what the staff believes Johnson can blossom into if he comes to the program.

What Johnson Had to Say About His Visit

Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

When asked what he thought about his trip and the facilities, as well as about his conversations with the coaches, Johnson told me this:

"I loved what I saw, and my conversations with all the coaches went well !!" he told LSU Tigers On SI.

He tells LSU Tigers On SI that NC State is the other school in the running, and they recently just offered him as well. Johnson declined to comment about where the Tigers stood in comparison to the Wolfpack in his recruiting rankings currently, but theyw ill be visiting him in-house during the upcoming week.

The Tigers are looking to land Johnson, and after extending an offer to him while he was on campus, they must love their conversations and what they have seen from the elite cornerback.

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