Why LSU Being Left Out Of This College Football Playoff Prediction Is Wrong

With the conclusion of spring ball, Brett McMurphy's CFP Projection includes 12 teams: NDSU, Penn State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Indiana, Texas, Oregon, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Miami. The LSU Tigers did not make the cut.

No one has played a snap yet. So this judgment is based on the recruiting talent and spring practice progression. Under those standards, LSU should be in there.

The New Era of LSU Football

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

With the hire of head coach Lane Kiffin, it was clear that the upcoming season would look different. His move to Baton Rouge wasn't just a replacement for former head coach Brian Kelly, but a revamp for the program.

Now that Kiffin has gotten comfortable in his new home, things are different. He built up a new era of LSU football by signing 40 + new players that bring top-tier talent to the Tigers, including No. 1 defensive lineman Lamar Brown, No.1 defensive tackle Richard Anderson and No. 1 QB Sam Leavitt for the upcoming season. These new names brought the Tigers to have the No. 1 recruiting class this offseason.

But he didn't stop at the players. Kiffin went ahead and brought in even more talent to the coaching staff for the offense and defense. He didn't take this new job with caution. Coming from SEC rival Ole Miss, Kiffin wanted to take over the program and make it historical.

On paper, it all looks great for the Tigers. When compared to other already top-ranked teams that have seen the postseason more recently, no program has had an offseason turnaround like LSU. But what has been done so far takes the Tigers out of the "maybe" category and guarantees an early projection in the playoffs.

Spring Ball Position

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American wide receiver Barion Brown (6) of LSU grabs a touchdown pass during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The Tigers saw significant growth from both sides of the ball during spring ball, with wide receiver Philip Wright getting comfortable in Baton Rouge, while the other receivers consistently create depth for the offense.

The same is true with the running back room, as running back Dilin Jones was labeled as an offseason winner in the program. The Tigers still have running backs Harlem Barry and Caden Durham to rely on for additional talent.

Defensive coordinator Blake Baker's crew has also established a strong foundation for the defense. The No. 3-ranked defensive lineman Deuce Geralds makes an impressive spring run, one that has him up for debate as a starter after joining the Tigers as a spring-enrollee.

The Tigers don't just have the talent on paper; they have proved it over the last couple of weeks. The new and talented crews from both offense and defense have shut down the assumption that LSU can make a postseason run; they've proved it.

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