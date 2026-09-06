The Biggest Takeaways From LSU's Blowout Win vs. Clemson

LSU football had to wait a couple of extra hours after a weather delay, but the Lane Kiffin era started with a bang. LSU dominated Clemson with a 51-10 victory on Saturday in Baton Rouge.

LSU fell behind 3-0, but they responded with a flurry of big plays. Even with a big lead, Kiffin's team never lost focus and looked superior to Clemson. It was a thorough beatdown and an impressive debut for Kiffin at Tiger Stadium.

There is a lot to chew on in this game, but here are the biggest takeaways from the first game.

LSU's Defense Came to Play

Clemson Tigers quarterback Christopher Vizzina (17) is tackled by LSU Tigers defensive end Dylan Carpenter (97) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was excitement for Blake Baker's defense, but they played beyond expectations on Saturday. Clemson's offense converted one third down and finished with 145 total yards.

The defensive line pressured Christopher Vizzina and Tait Reynolds all night long and recorded four sacks.

Jordan Ross' pick-six created separation in the first half. For a defense with plenty of new faces, everyone looked in sync under Whit Week's leadership. Baker's defense is loaded with talent, and it should be a fun unit to watch this season.

Sam Leavitt's Legs Are a Weapon

LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt scrambles. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sam Leavitt was adamant during fall camp that he was 100 percent healthy, and he looked great on Saturday. His LSU debut got off to a rocky start as he threw an interception on the second play of the game. However, he settled in nicely and depended on his legs.

Leavitt ran for 113 yards and scored two on the ground in the win. He displayed his running ability as he evaded Clemson defenders.

Leavitt's timing was off on a few throws, but that will develop throughout the year. His legs will be a weapon, and defenses must prepare for it.

Dilin Jones is the Running Back LSU Fans Were Waiting For

LSU running back Dilin Jones. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr. are running game savants. LSU averaged the fewest rushing yards per game in the SEC last season, but Kiffin found a solution in Wisconsin transfer Dilin Jones.

Jones was the clear lead back on Saturday. He ground out the tough yards and looked physical in the backfield. Jones finished with 23 carries, 113 yards, and two touchdowns. Harlem Berry and Caden Durham received garbage-time touches, so Jones appears to be the starter moving forward.

It was an incredible night in Baton Rouge. It may have been only one game, but LSU didn't let the hype overwhelm them. Kiffin's squad was laser-focused, and it was an imposing start to the year.

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