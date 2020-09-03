Checking in on LSU Football's Day Two Rookies In NFL Training Camp

LSU saw 14 players selected in the 2020 NFL Draft after its historic 2019 season that saw breakout performances from all involved. Last week we took a look at how a few of the first-round picks have settled into their first training camps in their new homes.

It's an adjustment for the 2020 rookies as no traditional preseason games will be played, instead having to entirely fight for playing time on the practice field. Here's a look at how some of the second and third round picks have fared since camps opened up a few weeks back.

Grant Delpit (No. 44 overall, Cleveland Browns)

Delpit saw his rookie season tragically cut short last week when he went down with an achilles injury during practice. It was later determined that the Jim Thorpe award winner ruptured his achilles, requiring season ending surgery.

After a successful surgery, Delpit is reportedly already back in the Browns training facility thanks to an Instagram post from teammate Greedy Williams.

Kristian Fulton (No. 61 overall, Tennessee Titans)

The LSU cornerback who starred opposite Derek Stingley Jr. a season ago is still learning the ropes of the speed of the NFL game. According to coach Mike Vrabel, Fulton is primarily working in the slot after spending the last two years as the Tigers' No. 1 outside cornerback.

“That's really the main thing for me, just transitioning inside,” Fulton said. “... I feel like that's going to be the biggest transition for me. Not more so what they're doing, just finding that comfort for myself.”

Fulton figures to compete for playing time right out of the gate with his length and sound technique as his primary tools.

Damien Lewis (No. 69 overall, Seattle Seahawks)

Lewis had a fascinating journey to the NFL that started by not being heavily recruited in high school and having to go the JUCO route before transitioning into a two-year starter with the Tigers. After 28 starts as a right guard, Lewis was drafted by the Seahawks in the third round and has taken control of the starting position in very little time.

"He’s a special football player. He’s got a tremendous body for the position, got a great body mass load, and he’s really, really powerful," coach Pete Carroll said at the start of camp. "You can see him in positions already, torquing and all. It shows that he can return to balance really well, which is a real good trait for offensive linemen.

"The guys can already sense that you can count on him to know what's going on, so he's off to a really good start," Carroll added. "He moves well on the second level and he's done a nice job already just showing us that he can pull and get on the edge, so he's done nothing but good stuff so far."

Lloyd Cushenberry (No. 83 overall, Denver Broncos)

Cushenberry very quickly established himself as one of the voices of the LSU locker room for two years straight. So it's no surprise to see that he's adjusting to his new home in Denver extremely well.

The rookie center has recently started taking snaps with the first team and has looked the part according to coach Vic Fangio.

"We are giving him more snaps this week with the ones," Fangio said in August. "That was the plan all the way to give those guys kind of equal opportunities as much as we could with the ones...He’s got the opportunity, the license and the permit to go win the job, but he has to do it on the practice field."

Jacob Phillips (No. 97 overall, Cleveland Browns)

The other half of the LSU 2020 draft by the Browns, Phillips is a physical tackler who made an impact for the Tigers the last two years as a primary starter at linebacker. While not quite the playmaker that counterpart Patrick Queen proved to be, Phillips has many great qualities that will make him a successful NFL linebacker.

It seems that Phillips is attempting to make an impact but like most rookie defenders is going through some growing pains according to his head coach.

“Jacob, he runs around and he wants to see ball, get ball. I think he is built athletically to go do that. Like every other rookie at every other position probably with every other team, it is not perfect," coach Kevin Stefanski said in a recent interview. "There is a growing period to this, and I think he has made strides each and every day he has been out there on the grass.”