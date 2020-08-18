SI.com
SeahawkMaven
HomeGame DayGM ReportNewsPodcasts
Search

Off to Fast Start, Damien Lewis Strengthening Grip on Seahawks' Right Guard Spot

Corbin Smith

RENTON, WA - In an offseason unlike any other in NFL history, several themes arose for the Seahawks as they constructed their roster for an uncertain 2020 season.

During free agency, Seattle largely prioritized affordable veteran depth on both sides of the football rather than spending big bucks to re-sign Jadeveon Clowney. During the draft, general manager John Schneider placed extra emphasis on selecting experienced, mature players with giant chips on their shoulders who have overcome incredible adversity to make it to the league.

It's also apparent Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has leaned heavily on his connection with LSU coach Ed Orgeron, who previously served as an assistant on his staff at USC during the early 2000s. Two of Orgeron's players off the Tigers' national title team were selected by the Seahawks in April's draft and safety Jamal Adams, who played his final season for Orgeron, was acquired via trade in late July.

One of those two players drafted by Seattle, Damien Lewis, has started off his first NFL training camp as the clear front-runner to succeed D.J. Fluker at right guard. Based on his conversations with "Coach O," Carroll is not surprised the young lineman has hit the ground running since reporting to his first camp.

"You know, Eddie [Orgeron] had told me that you can really count on this guy to come in and make an impression early that he's in it, he's in the competition. Exactly the truth," Carroll stated.

Coming out of a tiny high school in Canton, Mississippi, Lewis didn't receive a single offer from a Division I program despite being rated a three-star recruit by 247 Sports. Undeterred, however, he chose to go the junior college route, enrolling at Northwest Mississippi Community College.

Graduating in 18 months, Lewis excelled in the classroom and on the field at the JUCO level, earning back-to-back All-American selections. It was at that time that Orgeron and LSU came calling, offering him a scholarship to his dream school.

Immediately thrust into the starting lineup for the Tigers, Lewis didn't miss a single game in two seasons with the storied SEC program. As a senior, he received First-Team All-American accolades from The Athletic and earned Second-Team All-SEC recognition while helping the program capture a national championship.

While Carroll acknowledged it's still way too early to name the Lewis a starter - Seattle has only had one padded practice to evaluate the offensive line thus far - the third-round pick has already exhibited many of the traits he loved on Lewis' college tape on the practice field.

Weighing 332 pounds, Lewis served as a Grade A mauler in the trenches for LSU, making him a natural fit at the guard spots in Seattle's scheme. As the team ramps up physicality on the practice field in coming days, he will have a chance to show off his incredible power as a run blocker.

"He’s a special football player. He’s got a tremendous body for the position, got a great body mass load, and he’s really, really powerful," Carroll said. "You can see him in positions already, torquing and all. It shows that he can return to balance really well, which is a real good trait for offensive linemen."

To go along with his size and punishing run blocking style, Carroll has also been impressed by the young lineman's smarts and movement skills during the early stages of camp.

"The guys can already sense that you can count on him to know what's going on, so he's off to a really good start," Carroll added. "He moves well on the second level and he's done a nice job already just showing us that he can pull and get on the edge, so he's done nothing but good stuff so far." 

According to Carroll, he sat down with Lewis a few days ago to revisit expectations and what the rookie looks to accomplish this season. Once again, he was blown away by "how squared away he is" in regard to his preparation and mindset, proving Orgeron's assessment to be spot on.

With only five training camp practices in the books, Lewis will have to continue battling against the likes of Jordan Simmons and Jamarco Jones for the starting gig. Competition is the name of the game in Seattle and the right guard role simply won't be handed to him.

But if early signs are any indication, just as he did when he stepped on campus at LSU, Lewis looks poised to break into the lineup right away and give an overhauled offensive line a shot in the arm from Week 1 on.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Re-Assessing Seahawks' Trade for Jamal Adams with Challenges of Upcoming NFL Draft

Yes, the Seahawks gave up a ton to acquire Jamal Adams. But unlike a normal year, the uncertain state of college football could make the draft capital sent to the Jets to finalize the trade far less valuable.

Nick Lee

Running Out of Chances, Seahawks WR David Moore Needs to Impress in 2020

It seems like yesterday Moore was being championed as the next great late-round free agent find by the Seahawks. But injuries and inconsistency have made 2020 a make or break year for the fourth-year receiver.

Colby Patnode

Pete Carroll Excited About Seahawks Young Nucleus at Defensive Tackle

While some would view Seattle's lack of experience at the defensive tackle position as a major concern, Carroll views the situation far differently, seeing intriguing young players such as Bryan Mone ready to make an impact in 2020.

Corbin Smith

by

Easley45

How Seahawks, NFL Could Capitalize on Saturday Night Football

With multiple Division I FBS conferences waiving the white flag on playing in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, building for the future will be challenging for the Seahawks and NFL teams moving forward. But the league can still benefit financially with the majority of its main Saturday viewing competition sidelined.

aryannaprasad

Firing Back at Gregg Williams, Seahawks' Jamal Adams Won't 'Get Bored Winning'

Last week, Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams drew headlines for his comments about Adams potentially becoming bored in the Seahawks' defensive scheme. Happy with his new surroundings, the star safety doesn't appear to be concerned.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Position Preview: Defensive Ends

Ziggy Ansah is gone. Quinton Jefferson is gone. Jadeveon Clowney remains unsigned. But despite the turnover, coach Pete Carroll remains optimistic Seattle's pass rush will be better than it was in 2019 after adding athleticism and experience at defensive end.

Corbin Smith

Learning Slot Cornerback on the Fly, Seahawks DB Marquise Blair Finding Comfort Zone

Though he's a novice at slot cornerback, Blair has been seeing plenty of action at the position during the start of Seattle's training camp. Learning from his struggles as a rookie, he's confident his skill set will allow him to shine in a new role.

Corbin Smith

5 Observations From Seahawks Fourth 2020 Training Camp Practice

Though unseasonably warm temperatures struck the shores of Lake Washington, the Seahawks enjoyed another high-energy session at the VMAC with padded practices looming on Monday.

Corbin Smith

Quinton Dunbar, Chris Carson Make Training Camp Debuts for Seahawks

With Dunbar advancing through COVID-19 testing without a hitch and Carson returning from a leave of absence for personal reasons, two important Seahawks finally hit the field for the first time in 2020.

Corbin Smith

Heading Into Year 8, Seahawks DE Benson Mayowa Looking to ‘Stay Hungry’

Following a productive 2019 campaign in Oakland, Mayowa decided to return to the place where his career started. Now entering his eighth season, the veteran defensive end is looking to help Seattle's pass rush take a major step forward this season.

Thomas Hall10