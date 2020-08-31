Grant Delpit Has Surgery To Repair Ruptured Achilles'

Cleveland Browns second round pick Grant Delpit had surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles' and was back in the team's facility on Monday. The former LSU Tiger will have around ten months to recover and hopefully be back to 100 percent before taking the season next Fall.

Delpit has received significant support both from the LSU family within the Browns as well as his position group. Notably, Sheldrick Redwine vowed to keep Delpit connected to the team as much as possible this season as he's likely to step in and play free safety this season.

The Browns had high hopes for Delpit and penciled him in as a starter this year after selecting him 44th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. Given his impressive sophomore season, he looked more than capable of being worth a first round pick and a potential star.

Every the team has talked about Delpit, they've raved about his intelligence. His tape shows a player with a remarkable ability to process information and adjust on the fly. Delpit is a player that speaks with confidence and believes he would bring star power to a secondary that could use it along with Denzel Ward.

For now, the Browns will have to wait a year for Delpit and the entire focus is on his recovery. An Achilles' injury can be an incredibly delicate surgery and recovery. The fact they have more time, given the timing of the injury is helpful, but the rehab needs to go well, so that Delpit can enjoy a full recovery, still being able to become the player the Browns envisioned when they drafted him.

The Browns are okay at safety with Redwine, Karl Joseph and Andrew Sendejo, but they have gone through their depth and could use help behind this group.