TJ Dottery is Fitting Right In To the LSU Defense

The LSU Tigers hit the stage at SEC Media Days on Thursday morning in Tampa, Florida, where head coach Lane Kiffin, along with tight end Trey'Dez Green and linebackers TJ Dottery and Whit Weeks, talked about all things LSU headed into the 2026 season.

All eyes were undoubtedly going to be on the Tigers, as for the first time, a lot of the SEC media were going to have the chance to ask Kiffin about his move from Oxford to Baton Rouge and all the emotions that boiled over in that move.

However, questions were asked about other topics Tigers' roster heading into the 2026 season being one of them, and the Tigers' defense was at the forefront of that conversation.

TJ Dottery Talks Fit at LSU and the Tigers' Defense

Mississippi Rebels linebacker TJ Dottery (6) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dottery, along with a few other players, was someone who decided to make the transition with Kiffin from Ole Miss to LSU after a big season in 2025 with the Rebels. Although the linebacker knows and understands a Kiffin-led program, he is new to the expectations and spotlight that come with being at LSU.

The linebacker spoke about that transition from Oxford to Baton Rouge and the help that he has received from experienced Tigers, including a fellow linebacker in Weeks and fifth-year senior offensive lineman Bo Bordelon.

"That can attest to the type of people that we have on the team, from even the returners like Whit Weeks and Bo Bordelon," Dottery said. "Guys that know what it's like to be at LSU and have been here for a while. And them embracing me and just telling me to continue to be myself, and that's made it the easiest, me just being able to be myself and be the guy I am, and they like me for that."

The linebacker was one of the big anchors of the Ole Miss defense that helped the Rebels reach the College Football Playoff semifinals. Dottery ended the season with 98 total tackles (48 solo), which led both the Rebels and the SEC, 5.5 tackles for loss,1.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Dottery now combines with Weeks in what should be one of the top linebacker duos not just in the SEC but in the nation. Although Weeks battled through injury in 2025, in his last full healthy season in 2024, he was one of the top linebackers in the conference.

The Tigers' defense will keep some continuity as defensive coordinator Blake Baker stays in Baton Rouge after the coaching change. Dottery talked about the DNA of the LSU defense and why the unit has a "Monster Mentality" heading into 2026.

"I can name specific guys like Ty Benefield and PJ Woodland, but the entire defense as a whole, and you can tell they're self-driven and have something to prove, so I'm excited to watch that," Dottery said."

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.