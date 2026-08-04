LSU’s Offensive Line Must Find Its Best Five Fast Early in Fall Camp

The LSU Tigers are coming into the 2026 season with some high expectations for a team that has a new head coach. Not that Lane Kiffin doesn't have the experience, but championship or bust in year one is a bit of a stretch.

But this program is spending a lot of money on its new head coach and its roster for the 2026 season. So a jump in wins is something everyone is expecting to see.

If the Tigers are going to reach those lofty College Football Playoff goals, then they will need their offensive line to be a wall this season. Heading into fall camp, Kiffin may lean on returning players to set the tone on the line.

It Starts Up Front

Sep 20, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers offensive lineman Brett Bordelon (68) and offensive lineman Bo Bordelon (67) pose after the game against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coach Kiffin brought in a lot of new pieces for the offensive line through the transfer portal. However, players like center Braelin Moore and left guard Bo Bordelon are returning stars the Tigers are counting on.

While there are plenty of questions that need to be answered, Moore and Bordelon are two answers the Tigers already have. Alongside right tackle Weston Davis, the Tigers could already have some great chemistry up front.

The Perfect Addition

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One player that Tigers fans can't wait to see in action this season and during fall camp is offensive tackle Jordan Seaton.

Seaton may have been the biggest addition for Coach Kiffin in the transfer portal coming into this season.

With all of the experience coming back for the Tigers on the offensive line, adding the best tackle in the portal is going to make building chemistry within the unit a lot easier than people expect.

An Interesting Combination

Sep 20, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers offensive tackle Weston Davis (75) blocks Southeastern Louisiana Lions defensive lineman Max Elkman (48) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned earlier, Davis could grab the starting right tackle position during camp. However, transfer Darrin Strey could turn this into a position battle during camp.

Kiffin and his coaching staff are definitely going to see what both of these athletes have during camp, and it's only going to make them better.

Flying Under The Radar?

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The talent that Kiffin and his staff have brought in this season already has people believing in the program. The first preseason coaches poll has the Tigers ranked at 13th.

But if there has been one issue of concern this season, it has been if the Tigers have enough talent on the offensive line. In reality, this unit could be a lot stronger than people imagine.

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