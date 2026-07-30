The Most Important LSU Position Battle Nobody Is Discussing

The LSU Tigers are set to kick-start a brand new era in Baton Rouge as new head coach Lane Kiffin will get his first season in charge of the LSU program underway in a few weeks.

The opening week of the season inches closer and closer as the Tigers prepare for fall camp as they look to put the finishing touches on their offseason and ramp up towards their challenging week one matchup against the Clemson Tigers.

While a lot of the Tigers' roster appears to be set with starting jobs and rotations locked in. LSU still has battles ongoing at very important positions that will have to be resolved once the Purple and Gold get out of camp.

Other than Two Spots, Questions Remain About LSU's Offensive Line

Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) looks to defend during the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

LSU has plenty of talent that has undoubtedly already won their starting jobs, including quarterback Sam Leavitt, edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen and cornerback DJ Pickett. However, the position group the Tigers still have questions about and will have a position battle to settle is the offensive line.

Kiffin went to work rebuilding the LSU offensive line as the Tigers bring back two of the five starters from the 2025 season. Fifth-year senior center Braelin Moore is one of the returners on the Tigers' offensive line, bringing experience and stability to the unit with 36 starts to his name over his college career.

The Tigers also went out to the transfer portal to land what should be the anchor of Leavitt's protection in Colorado transfer left tackle Jordan Seaton. The junior left tackle has been one of the best offensive linemen in the country during his two seasons in Boulder, and now he will be one of the key pieces for the entire LSU offense, not just the offensive line.

However, outside of center and left tackle, the other three starting positions on the offensive line are still up for grabs as the Tigers head into fall camp, and all three will be important battles that will have to be settled coming out of fall camp.

At right tackle, the Tigers have the other returning starter in sophomore Weston Davis. Davis started 10 games for LSU in 2025; however, the offensive lineman struggled mightily throughout the season. While Davis likely holds onto the starting job heading into fall camp, the starting job isn't set in stone with Kentucky's Darrin Strey pushing him.

Moving into the interior at right guard, the Tigers will have to go to a new face as Maryland transfer Aliou Bah and North Carolina Central transfer Ja'Quan Sprinkle battle for the position. Bah didn't allow a single sack and only had one penalty called on him in 681 snaps in 2025, giving him momentum against Sprinkle.

And at the other guard spot, the Tigers should see a battle between fifth-year senior Bo Bordelon and sophomore Devin Harper. Bordelon has had to wait for his chance to start at LSU, and 2026 could be his opportunity, though Harper does have an advantage, having experience in Kiffin's offense system, as he spent his freshman season at Ole Miss in 2025, where he played in six games.

The three position battles on the LSU offensive line will have to be finalized early in fall camp, giving the unit the best chance to come together and play as a unit as soon as week one.

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