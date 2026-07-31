The One LSU Offensive Line Battle Nobody Is Discussing

The LSU Tigers are one of the most unknown yet exciting teams heading into the 2026 college football season.

Head coach Lane Kiffin has brought in a lot of new faces from the transfer portal, which had to be done if this team wants to elevate its game. From quarterback Sam Leavitt to offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, the Tigers have added a lot of superior talent.

But what about other positions that may not have elite talent? One position battle that could get interesting during fall camp is the starting right tackle spot.

A Strong Front

Sep 6, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers offensive tackle Weston Davis (75) lines up against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defensive lineman Jayden Madkins (90) during the first half against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ask any head coach which position group they want to build first when rebuilding a roster, and there's a great chance they will tell you the offensive line.

Last season under former head coach Brian Kelly, the Tigers allowed 29 sacks. That put them in a tie for the fifth-most in the SEC with the Arkansas Razorbacks, Kentucky Wildcats, and Oklahoma Sooners. Simply put, that won't be good enough.

So, if Kiffin plans on protecting Leavitt this season, who is coming off of a major foot injury, then he will need to count on his offensive line.

The guy who has a first foot forward on the right tackle spot is returning sophomore Weston Davis. Davis started at the position last season, but that doesn't guarantee him that it will be his role this season.

Oct 7, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A general view of a LSU Tigers helmet against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Tigers have brought in a transfer talent that could push Davis for the starting spot on the offensive line.

Kentucky Wildcats transfer Darrin Strey will be a name to watch during fall camp. The Paw Paw, Michigan, native enters Baton Rouge as a redshirt freshman.

If Strey is the answer at right tackle, it could be that Coach Kiffin has found a pillar for this offensive line for at least the next three seasons.

Another Young Talent

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The player who wins the starting role at right tackle is going to be a lower classman. Why can't it be true freshman Brysten Martinez?

The four-star Louisiana native was one of the highest -rated recruits in Kiffin's first recruiting class for the Tigers.

Martinez may be an outside shot to win the role due to his experience; however, fans shouldn't count him out till they see what he brings to the table during camp.

The right tackle position seems to be up in the air.

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