LSU TE Trey'Dez Green Carted Off With Injury vs. Ole Miss

The LSU Tigers have lost one of their most important players in arguably the biggest game of the regular season.

LSU tight end Trey’Dez Green went down in the fourth quarter with a lower-body injury and was unable to get off under his own power. He had to he helped off by trainers and was in visible pain.

Green then got carted off to the locker room.

He exited with Ole Miss leading 24-21 with under 13 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Green had four catches for 60 yards upon his departure.

It's no secret that any time Green potentially misses with injury negatively impacts LSU's chances at making the College Football Playoff. He's arguably the best tight end in college football and needs to be healthy if the Tigers want to make a run at a national title.

Green said during SEC Media Days that Lane Kiffin has been finding creative ways to use him in the offense. Many fans felt that Green's full potential wasn't unlocked with Brian Kelly as head coach, but Kiffin clearly put an emphasis on changing that.

"(Kiffin) has been creating mismatches," Green said." I have been moving around the whole field. I don't think I have lined up in the same formation each drive. It is so different. And the way that gets me the ball is so special and I am excited to see that this year."

This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.

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