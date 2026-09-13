The Good, Bad and Ugly of LSU's Win to Louisiana Tech

The LSU Tigers faced in-state neighbor Louisiana Tech for a Week 2 matchup in Tiger Stadium, defeating the Bulldogs in a 45-15 Saturday night game.

The second week saga featured an exciting game of tug-of-war over possession, penalties and mid-drive turnovers, for an unexpected low-scoring matchup from the Tigers.

Here are the good, the bad and the ugly parts to take away from the Week 2 win.

The Good

Sep 12, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers tight end Trey'dez Green (7) runs against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defensive back Sam Fongang (1) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The kickoff of the LSU season means the kickoff of the new era of LSU football, which is not only Lane Kiffin's Baton Rouge takover, but the masterclass of portal players he added to the program.

Now, both sides of the ball are full of new faces, matched with some elite veterans. On defense, Blake Baker's star defense continues to prove its ability to be a major force in slowing down opponents.

While the defensive line was LA Tech quarterback Blake Baker's biggest nightmare, putting up seven sacks, the secondary was continuing the threat, with an interception from cornerback DJ Pickett and forced fumbles recovered by safety Jhase Thomas and Tamarucs Cooley.

One of the most impressive stats from the night came from two new faces, who both came from Ole Miss with Kiffin this offseason. Defensive end Princewill Umanmielen attacked the Bulldogs' offense with five total tackles, four solo tackles, and three sacks. Linebacker TJ Dottery leads the unit with nine total tackles and six solo tackles against LA Tech.

While new stars were showing up all over the defense, one star shone on the offense. He didn't make headlines this offseason for being a transfer portal addition, but for being the No. 1 tight end in the country.

Trey'Dez Green, who is an elite veteran heading into his third season with the Tigers, is expected to be his best one yet. He began hinting at that on Saturday, with 104 receiving yards across six attempts, averaging 17.3 yards per reception, as well as a touchdown.

But he wasn't just a powerhouse as a receiver; he also saw action at running back late in the game, with direct snaps coming to Green twice in the fourth, including a seven-yard gain on the sneaky play calls.

The Bad

Sep 12, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) passes against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs linebacker Zheric Hill (21) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the heavily favored winner heading into the matchup, LSU's backups were expected to take over on both sides of the ball.

But that wasn't necessarily needed until halfway through the fourth quarter, with LSU's largest lead until the final quarter being three touchdowns.

Compared to last week's talent show, LSU should have come out and dominated in the Week 2 matchup, especially with the stakes of next week weighing on the team.

The slow start to the offensive scoring production halted the momentum for the success of the game, with one field goal and one touchdown to put the Tigers on the board in the first half. With the LA Tech touchdown late in the second quarter, the Tigers were only leading by three points into halftime.

Last week, LSU was up 28 points over Clemson heading into halftime. That's two completely different locker rooms to walk into.

The Ugly

Sep 12, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs linebacker Zheric Hill (21) intercepts a pass against LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The late second-quarter touchdown from the Bulldogs didn't come from their own drive, but a 100-yard pick-six thrown by Leavitt, caught and returned by defensive back Jordan Mcrae.

Leavitt ended the game with 344 passing yards and three rushing touchdowns, which could highlight his not-so-good stats of five sacks, 22 rushing yards, and three interceptions.

This hints at what went wrong in the offensive line group, which had a major impact on the Tigers' limited offensive production.

It wasn't just in downfield drives that the Tigers struggled with, but also in the red zone, with eight out of 10 red zone scoring chances, with the two missed opportunities resulting in a sack and an interception.

Overall, the Tigers' offense did not look like the same unit as last week's saga. But common mistakes and missed blocks that hurt scoring production are the ugliest part of the game.

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