LSU Tigers 4-Star WR Commit Shuts Down Recruitment

The LSU Tigers will have their full sights set on the upcoming 2026 season, and with good reason. The Tigers head into the upcoming season with plenty of change across the program that should renew excitement and expectations.

LSU heads into the season under new leadership with Lane Kiffin taking over as the program's head coach, being the biggest source of the new feelings in Baton Rouge. And to go along with Kiffin is the roster that he constructed ahead of his first season, which will look to compete right away in year one.

However, while a lot of the attention will be placed on the upcoming season and rightfully so, the Tigers have not ignored the recruiting trail. While Kiffin looks to build his first full recruiting class with the 2027 class, one already committed prospect has recently strengthened his commitment to the Purple and Gold.

Four-Star Prospect Reinforces His Pledge to LSU

Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Tigers' 2027 recruiting class currently has five commitments and ranks No. 10 in the country and No. 4 in the SEC per ON3. The recruiting class is made up of one five-star and four four-star prospects, with one of the four-stars recently doubling down on his pledge to the Tigers.

On Tuesday, four-star wide receiver Ah'Mari Stevens took to his Instagram to lock in his commitment with the Tigers and officially shut down his recruitment. Stevens has been committed to the Tigers since April 17; before that, the wide receiver was previously committed to the Miami Hurricanes.

The four-star product out of Chaminade-Madonna High School in Hollywood, FL, was one of the highly sought-after players in the 2027 class. Stevens held a total of 34 offers, with a few being from some of the top programs in the country, like Texas, Georgia, and Texas A&M, among others, who the Tigers beat out for the wide receiver.

Stevens ranks as the No. 27 player out of the Sunshine State and the No. 38 wide receiver in the country for the 2027 cycle per 247Sports. The wide receiver also ranks as a top 400 prospect in the nation, ranked No. 344 in his recruiting class.

The four-star wide receiver ended his junior season with 23 receptions for 312 yards and a lone touchdown while averaging 13.6 yards per reception in nine games. Stevens is widely regarded as one of the fastest players in the 2027 class, making him a coveted piece of the Tigers' 2027 class that is now secured.

Securing the reinforced commitment of Stevens is big for Kiffin, giving him a dynamic wide receiver threat in the 2027 class and a jolt of momentum on the recruiting trail as the Tigers head coach continues to build his first high school class in Baton Rouge.

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