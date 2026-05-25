LSU Priority Target Makes Shocking Change to Summer Recruitment Schedule

When the LSU Tigers decided they needed to make a coaching change, there was only one name on their mind when they needed to name a replacement.

That choice was Lane Kiffin, the man they believed would return the football program to the greatness they had been used to. That quest, though, began this offseason, with a focus on building for next year and beyond.

For Kiffin and his Staff, they got significant good news; however, as a priority target, KJ Green changed his official visit from the Texas Longhorns to the Tigers. Now the Elite recruit will make a stop in Baton Rouge during a critical summer window.

Why Green is a Priority Target

LSU Tigers defensive end Jack Pyburn (44) looks on against Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

It's no secret that Green is one of the most sought-after recruits in the entire class. He is ranked as the No. 2 edge defender in the class and the No. 8 prospect in the entire country. Standing at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, he has a sizeable frame that will continue to develop and take him even further at the next level.

Green is a high motor athlete as well, but it's his combination of speed and power that makes him so lethal against opposing offensive lines. He's a true three-down edge defender as well, able to be dominant in run and pass defense as well.

His pure strength, combined with his flexibility to be able to bend, makes him a nightmare matchup for opposing offensive tackles. He has the numbers to back up that claim as well, as he finished his junior season with an absurd 18 sacks and 40 tackles for loss.

Can the Tigers Land Him?

Louisiana State Tigers safety Dashawn Spears (10) celebrates with Louisiana State Tigers defensive end Patrick Payton (6) first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The good news for the Tigers is that Green's recruitment seems wide open, and there currently is no tell for which school really leads the charge for him. The current train of thought is that the South Carolina Gamecocks could pull away and be the team to beat during the final stretch, but as it stands now, it's a tight race.

As a Georgia native, the Bulldogs will always be worth monitoring in the race as well, with the Oregon Ducks and the Alabama Crimson Tide looking to make a push themselves to land him.

The Tigers will get a chance to host him on campus for his official visit on June 5. If they can make a sizeable impression during that window, Kiffin and his staff could take a critical step in the race to land Green.

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