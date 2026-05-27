LSU Hosting Another 5-Star WR During Massive Recruiting Weekend

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin's blazing trail down the freshman recruiting class is far from over.

With just five hard commits so far, featuring one five-star and four four-stars, the Tigers are pushing to bring in more quality players as the hottest recruiting period of the year continues. LSU is targeting several more blue-chip guys, including most players ranked in the nation's top-100 class.

This upcoming weekend will be a pivotal one in that effort, with official visits nailed down as Kiffin hopes to gain the hard commits of more highly-targeted athletes that will make up his first recruiting class — and hopefully meet the expectations that are facing him in his first year with the Tigers.

LSU is now set to host three five-star players in Baton Rogue this weekend.

- Easton Royal, WR (Texas commit)



- Jalen Brewster, DL (Texas Tech commit), per Geaux247



- Xavier Sabb, WR, per Rivals



- Abraham Sesay, DL

Both Brewster and Sabb were added to the list on Wednesday, adding to an already stacked group set to be on campus.

LSU Tigers Flexing Recruiting Muscles

LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The Tigers are hosting several confirmed visits, including five-star players, top-100 athletes and sleeper prospects, this weekend in Baton Rouge. The amount of star power making its way down to Death Valley makes this weekend the hottest in the country so far in terms of recruiting the class of 2027.

Defensive lineman Jalen Brewster, wide receiver Easton Royal, wide receiver Xavier Sabb and edge Abraham Sesay are the four five-stars that will be visiting Kiffin and Co. this weekend, with four-star safety Adryan Cole and three-star corner Markez Davis also making their way down.

Brewster is the No. 1-rated defensive lineman in the country, also ranking as the No. 6 player nationally and No. 2 in Texas. The Cedar Hill native is 6-foot-3 and 302 pounds, with explosiveness and athleticism accompanying his strength. He's been heavily recruited by Indiana, Miami, Florida and Texas Tech among others, although he hasn't made any indications of a commitment yet.

Brewster will be a significant addition to an LSU roster that will need to bring in more defensive talent after this season's class looks to enter the 2027 NFL Draft. The Tigers are riding on dominance in the trenches heading into the upcoming season, and Brewster would help to continue that reputation.

Royal is a highly-touted wide receiver out of New Orleans, widely ranking No. 1 nationally in his position. Interestingly, Royal has already announced his hard commitment to the Texas Longhorns — although this hasn't deterred other programs from pursuing him, with Kiffin hoping to flip his commitment this weekend.

Davis is one of the more underrated prospects that will be making a visit to Baton Rouge this weekend. The three-star cornerback is 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, with a multi-sport background and natural instincts that result in reflexive quickness on the field. His size and agility also cause him to excel in contested picks, easily reaching over the hands of pass-catchers to make plays.

With such a hot list of prospects coming his way very soon, Kiffin will have a big opportunity to add some highly-touted names to his class of incoming freshmen. The head coach is notable for his recruiting prowess, and it won't be surprising to see some commitments come from this weekend.

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