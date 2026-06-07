LSU Tigers Add First RB Commit to 2027 Recruiting Class

The LSU Tigers made a major splash in the 2027 recruiting class on Sunday by landing a commitment from five-star KJ Green, giving Lane Kiffin one of the best overall players in the cycle.

And only a few hours later, the Tigers added their first running back commit of the class in a move that could fly under the radar a bit.

Per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, LSU has landed a commitment from three-star running back Brennen Lacey, who gives the Tigers their sixth commit so far in the 2027 class. A product of Frisco, TX, Lacey is the No. 31 running back and No. 61 overall player in the Lone Star State. He's also LSU's first commit from the state of Texas in 2027.

Brennen Lacey Could Be Hidden Gem for LSU

Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) hits LSU running back Harlem Berry (22) at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated LSU 20-9. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Don't let Lacey's three-star ranking fool you. He was wanted by some of the best teams in college football.

Along with LSU, Lacey received offers from elite programs like Ohio State, Miami, Notre Dame, Texas Tech and Florida along with additional offers from Oklahoma State, TCU, Louisville, Houston, Kentucky, Baylor, Arkansas, Memphis, UCLA, North Texas, Oregon State and many more.

Lacey has an upcoming official visit with Miami on June 12, but given his commitment announcement to LSU, it will be interesting to see if he still ends up taking the trip to Coral Gables or changes plans.

It's unlikely that Lacey will immediately step in as a true freshmen and rush for 1,000 yards, but there's a chance he could become an instant-impact player for the Tigers, whether that's on special teams or as a depth piece in the backfield.

During the 2025 season, he posted 59 carries for 537 yards and eight touchdowns along with 10 catches for 260 yards and two more scores through the air.

Other 2027 RBs LSU Has Offered

LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

LSU has extended offers to some of the best running backs in the class, including multiple that remain uncommitted like four-stars Landen Williams-Callis, David Segarra, Trey Martin, Jayden Miles and more.

But for now, Lacey joins an LSU 2027 recruiting class that is starting to take shape.

Along with the recent commitment of five-star edge rusher KJ Green, the Tigers have also landed five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson along with four-star players like quarterback Peyton Houston, athlete Braylon Calais and wide receiver Ah'Mari Stevens.

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