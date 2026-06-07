LSU Lands Commitment From Elite Edge Defender

The LSU Tigers are all in on rebuilding the football program back to national relevance, including finding their way back into the postseason after multiple years of disappointment in Baton Rouge.

With new head coach Lane Kiffin at the helm, rebuilding the program means focusing on the upcoming season and beyond, as success will eventually compound to sustain a long-term run back into national prominence.

The Tigers took a massive step in the right direction as they have landed a commitment from KJ Green, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3. Green serves as a critical win for the coaching staff in the 2027 cycle.

Why KJ Green is an Elite Recruit

LSU Tigers tight end Bauer Sharp (10) reacts to making a first down against Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive back Avarion Cole (16) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Green is one of the most sought-after recruits in the cycle, and it's not hard to see why the Georgia native is ranked as the No. 2 edge defender in the class, and the No. 8 prospect in the country. Coming in at 6-foot-3.5, 210 pounds, he already has projectable size to make him an elite weapon against some of the offensive tackles in the country.

He combines elite bend, with massive amount of strength, to dominantly win pass rush attempts through a straight bull rush, or proper technique combined with great burst off the line of scrimmage. Perhaps one of his greatest assets is his high motor, giving him a strong ability to pursue plays on the opposite side of the field and still make an impact.

Green has the production numbers to back up his prestigious ranking as well, finishing with 40 tackles for loss and 18 sacks this past season at Stephenson High School. He has the makings to be an impact player at the collegiate level.

How Green Fits in the Recruiting Class and Beyond

Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Locking down Green was a significant deal for Kiffin and the staff as they beat out South Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama for the edge defender. He is the Tigers fifth commitment of the cycle, and comes in as the No. 2 prospect in the class.

When he gets on campus, Green will be competing with a slew of young players for time on the field in the future. Of the nine defensive ends on the roster for the upcoming season, six of them are redshirt sophomores or lower.

What Green adds to the class though, is aplayer who could earn playing time right away, especially with the development that the Tigers have shown they are capable of in Baton Rouge.

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