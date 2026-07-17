What QB Peyton Houston Means for LSU's Future

The LSU Tigers are in a completely different position in 2026 thanks to Lane Kiffin. The program was coming off a bleak year in 2025 and was desperately looking for some life.

Kiffin came in and immediately made an impact. He got active in the transfer portal, securing a class that stands alone with talent across the board. It didn't stop there. He's also made a tremendous effort on the recruiting trail, building up the 2027 class.

One of those recruits is quarterback Peyton "Pop" Houston. The four-star out of Shreveport, Louisiana, is one of the top passers in his class and has a high ceiling.

LSU is Building for the Present and the Future

A general view of an LSU Tigers helmet. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

All eyes will be on Sam Leavitt in 2026 as he tries to bring LSU back to the top of the SEC. Kiffin has surrounded him with immense talent, but injury concerns could get in the way of a bounce-back season for the former Arizona State quarterback.

It's obvious that a clear desire to win now has been put in place. LSU has thrown in plenty of resources to build a competitive roster through the portal, but Kiffin is also using LSU's prestigious brand to recruit players at the high school level.

Houston is a player that Kiffin pursued at Ole Miss, but he was set on staying in Louisiana. A few months after he committed to LSU, Kiffin came along, and now the duo is matched together in Baton Rouge.

Can Houston Become the Future QB For LSU?

Houston can be the signal-caller of the future for the Tigers. He's a dual-threat quarterback as one of the more polished passers in this class and can use his legs to escape the pocket. His development will be important, but in a couple of years, Houston could be the starting quarterback for LSU.

Sure, the attention and hype that comes with being the Tigers' QB can be challenging, but it's nothing Houston hasn't seen before. He was a finalist at the Elite 11 Quarterback Camp and was named an MVP at Nike's 7-on-7 tournament.

It would be fitting for a player, raised in Louisiana, donning the purple and gold as the quarterback of the future, under the head coach who sought him out when Houston was in eighth grade.

Either way, the Tigers are set up well for the future. They've added some impressive talent, which means it shouldn't take long for Kiffin to reinsert greatness back into LSU football.

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