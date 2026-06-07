LSU 5-Star Commit Ahmad Hudson Reveals Another Team is Closing In on Him

The honeymoon period between the LSU Tigers football fan base and new head coach Lane Kiffin is still in full swing. Kiffin's arrival has been one of the biggest headlines of the college football offseason.

The new Tigers head coach has wasted little time in building his program. Kiffin brought in the number one transfer portal class of 2026, which is a class highlighted by quarterback Sam Leavitt. Aside from a top transfer portal class, Kiffin and his staff have hit the ground running on the recruiting trail.

This summer, the priority is players from the 2027 recruiting class. The Tigers landed a huge commitment from five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson back in May. However, that commitment may not be set in stone.

Tides Changing?

Nov 23, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers mascot Mike the Tiger against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

According to Sam Spiegelman of Rivals, Hudson took a visit to Lincoln, Nebraska, to take a closer look at the Nebraska Cornhuskers football program and head coach Matt Rhule. Hudson told Rivals that the Cornhuskers are becoming a very close program for him.

"They would change the whole offense for me," Hudson told Rivals.

NEW: LSU 5-star TE commit Ahmad Hudson tells @samspiegs Nebraska is "close" after his official visit to Lincoln:



“They would change the whole offense for me.”



Read: https://t.co/dHEfALbHCo pic.twitter.com/Quxa8NrIyB — Rivals (@Rivals) June 7, 2026

Losing a five-star talent at any point would be a brutal blow for this team. But with Hudson, he is a Louisiana talent. Losing an in-state player to Nebraska may be one that lingers for a long time.

As things currently stand with the 2027 class, the Tigers have four commitments. Aside from Hudson, the team has signed four-star quarterback Peyton Houston, four-star athlete Braylon Calais, and four-star wide receiver Ah'Mari Stevens. Hudson is the highlight of this class at the moment, but could be leaving for so-called greener pastures.

No Need To Panic

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Before everyone loses their mind over Hudson's comments, it should be said that the five-star was just speaking on a visit to Nebraska. Did anyone really expect him to run down the program that he was visiting?

Fans shouldn't lose faith in how Kiffin has handled bringing in new talent, even if Hudson were to flip to the Cornhuskers. The recruitment process in college football is a completely different landscape than just five years ago. There are so many moving parts to all of this.

Maybe Hudson would like to see how tight ends are used in Kiffin's system before being officially sold on being a Bayou Bengal. If that's the case, Hudson should be ready to see a lot of Trey'Dez Green this season when the Tigers take the field.

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