LSU Tigers Football's Biggest Rivalries Ranked

In just three months, the LSU Tigers will be back on the field in their season-opening matchup against the Clemson Tigers.

As everyone continues to dream of the start of the new season, it's never too early to circle the games you can't wait to see. Those games usually involve a rival. But just which one do you hate the most?

Let's take a closer look at LSU's greatest rivals. From those you feel sorry for to those you get physically ill over when the Tigers lose to them. Here are the Bayou Bengals' greatest rivals.

3. Texas A&M Aggies

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Ej Smith (22) runs with the ball during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It's a special game every season, and will more than likely have big repercussions for the loser this season. The Texas A&M Aggies land on the list of the biggest rivals.

The Aggies are a yearly opponent for the Tigers. This year, Aggies head coach Mike Elko will bring his squad to Death Valley in a game where the school is asking all LSU fans to wear gold. Going to be something special in Baton Rouge for this one.

2. Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding runs off the field during warmups before the CFP Fiesta Bowl at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Saying the game against the Ole Miss Rebels this season is the most anticipated game of the college football season is an understatement. These two programs arguably have more bad blood than any other two programs in the country.

Last season, the Rebels took down the then-No. 4 ranked Tigers 24-19 in Oxford, holding the Tigers to just 254 yards of total offense, while racking up 480 themselves.

In 2026, the game is back in Oxford. Only this time, Lane Kiffin will be on the opposing sideline, with Pete Golding running things for the Rebels.

The game will be off the rails, and it's fair to say that this chapter of the rivalry could make this the biggest rivalry in LSU football moving forward. At least as long as Kiffin is with the Tigers.

1. Alabama Crimson Tide

Nov 8, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Louisiana State Tigers defensive lineman Bernard Gooden (88) tackles Alabama Crimson Tide running back Daniel Hill (4) during the fourth quarter of the game at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

For years, it felt that not only was the SEC decided after the Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU game, but the national championship would also have the winner of this game, and one time even both teams.

This is a rivalry based on greatness, and nothing has changed. When you see the Crimson Tide and Tigers on the field battling, you see college football perfection.

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