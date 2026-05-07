The Most Important Game On the LSU Schedule Might Surprise You

The LSU Tigers will be hitting the field for the 2026 season with renewed excitement after a down season in 2025. The Tigers head into a new era of the program after moving on from Brian Kelly and hiring Lane Kiffin to take over in Baton Rouge.

Kiffin and the Tigers won't have much time to ease into the 2026 season, with their season opener coming against a tough challenge. LSU will prepare to welcome the Clemson Tigers to Tiger Stadium in the first week of the year, a Clemson squad that will also be looking for a bounce-back season.

LSU will not only have the tough task in week one, but will have to battle throughout a grueling schedule in 2026, with the SEC now moving to nine conference games. The Tigers will be faced with plenty of daunting tasks, with one of those games holding a bit more weight than the others.

Why the LSU vs. Texas Matchup is the Most Important?

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian talks with quarterback Arch Manning during a timeout in the second half. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Tigers have plenty of challenging battles throughout the year, as mentioned, the season opener against Clemson or their SEC opener against the Ole Miss Rebels on the road. However, the game that will prove to be the toughest is against the Texas Longhorns.

The Longhorns will head to "Death Valley" for the first time as members of the SEC, with that matchup coming later in the year on Nov. 14. For the Tigers, the battle against the Longhorns lands in an interesting spot coming a week after squaring off against Alabama and before a game against Tennessee.

LSU hosts a Texas squad that is expected to be one of the top contenders for a national championship in 2026 and will likely be ranked as one of the top teams in the country in many preseason rankings. And when the Longhorns roll into Baton Rouge, they will be more than battle-tested with games against Ohio State, Ole Miss, and Tennessee before facing the Tigers.

The Longhorns roster will be one of, if not the most talented, teams that the Tigers will be facing this season. All that starts at the quarterback position with returning signal caller and Louisiana native Arch Manning heading into his second season as the full-time starter in Austin.

This road trip for the Longhorns will be a homecoming for their quarterback, with the Manning last name being synonymous with the Pelican State. Manning played his high school football at Isidore Newman School, located about an hour and a half away from Tiger Stadium.

The Manning ties in Louisiana go deeper than just the Longhorns signal caller, with his grandfather, Archie Manning, who was the New Orleans Saints' first overall draft pick in the 1971 NFL Draft. Manning played 11 seasons with the Saints, making himself a household name in the state.

Adding to the talent that will be on the field, along with the outside noise of a Manning coming back to Louisiana, is the connection between the leaders of the two programs.

Kiffin and Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian have a long-standing relationship that dates back to their time with the USC Trojans as up-and-coming offensive minds in college football. The duo worked under Pete Carroll for five seasons, helping the Trojans become a powerhouse.

The two head coaches also worked under legendary Alabama head coach Nick Saban at different points in their careers, which helped revitalize their coaching careers.

This game between LSU and Texas will be jam-packed with storylines, as two talented teams that look to get themselves back in national title contention square off in one of the final weeks of the season. And all the things off the field add to it, from Manning returning to his home state and the connection between the two head coaches.

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