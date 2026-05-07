LSU Tigers Just Got The Sam Leavitt Injury Update They Were Waiting For

The LSU Tigers went through spring practice without getting a chance to see new starting quarterback Sam Leavitt at full health.

A transfer from Arizona State, Leavitt suffered a foot injury in September of last season and played on it for multiple weeks before undergoing season-ending surgery. He then committed to LSU and new head coach Lane Kiffin, who recently provided the latest on Leavitt's recovery.

Per reports from On3, Kiffin said that Leavitt is expected to be cleared this summer and will be able to practice with no limitations once the team begins its fall camp.

Sam Leavitt's Return Comes At Perfect Time For LSU

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt warms up before the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Missing spring ball wasn't ideal but Leavitt will now get a chance to start building some serious practie reps with his new receivers. If he had suffered some sort of setback and had to wait until the fall, the Tigers offense would likely enter the season a bit sluggish.

If the Tigers want to win a title in the first year under Kiffin, Leavitt will need to be a major reason why.

He proved at Arizona State that he's got the combination of swagger and toughness that every team needs out of a quarterback and did so while being productive during championship-caliber moments.

In 2024, Leavitt and the Sun Devils won a Big 12 Championship in dominant fashion and earned a No. 4 seed in the College Football Playoff as a result. Leavitt and the Sun Devils would end up out-playing the Texas Longhorns in the CFP Quarterfinals at the Peach Bowl but lost a double-overtime heartbreaker, 39-31.

Despite that loss, Leavitt put himself on the college football map. One could even say that the run he had to the CFP at Arizona State is the reason he has found himself on an even bigger stage at LSU. Sure, the Tigers have not made the tournament since their historic 2019 season, but it's clear that Leavitt now larger expectations on his shoulders than he did in Tempe.

Leavitt has some elite weapons around him to make a CFP run possible. The Tigers added a slew of portal talent on offense, highlighted by Colorado offensive lineman Jordan Seaton, Kansas State wide receiver Jayce Brown, Florida wide receiver Eugene Wilson III and more. Kiffin also brought over multiple players from Ole Miss on both offense and defense.

Leavitt's long recovery is nearing an end, and soon the Tigers can see exactly what their championship-level roster looks like on the field.

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