Sam Leavitt's Latest Injury Update Is Good News For LSU Tigers

The LSU Tigers have added over 40 new transfers this offseason but arguably their most notable new addition was absent during the team's spring program.

Arizona State transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt missed all of LSU spring practice as he continues recovering from offseason foot surgery. In last season's win over Baylor in September, Leavitt suffered the injury but he would end playing in three of Arizona State's next four games before being shut down for the year and undergoing the procedure in October.

Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham said at the time that the decision to have Leavitt undergo surgery was to avoud any long-term concerns. And after the latest injury update that Leavitt gave LSU fans, it's clear that the correct choice was made.

LSU QB Sam Leavitt Shares Video Updating Injury Progress

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In a recent post on Instagram, Leavitt shared a video of himself doing sprints and revealed that he reached 20 miles per hour while running. Coming off of the foot surgery, he appears to be moving well this offseason.

This is great news for LSU fans, as it means Leavitt hasn't suffered any setbacks and should be good to go for fall camp. Though missing spring practice means valuable reps are being lost, Leavitt has no doubt been diving deep into the playbook and will be ready to build some on-field chemistry with his new teammates once the Tigers hit the practice field again in a few months.

Take a look at the video:

#LSU QB Sam Leavitt posted a clip of himself running this morning with a caption claiming to have hit 20 MPH.



That’s a comforting sight for LSU after missing a lot of Spring practice with a foot fracture. pic.twitter.com/nqEXyukprh — Preston Guy (@PGuy77) May 2, 2026

During his last healthy season in 2024 while at Arizona State, Leavitt missed just one game and led the Sun Devils to an 11-3 overall record with a Big 12 Championship and an appearance in the College Football Playoff as a No. 4 seed.

Leavitt finished that season completing 216 of 350 passes for 2,885 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions along with five rushing scores. These numbers resulted in him being named the Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, but the injury cut his season short.

A West Linn, OR. native, Leavitt could have chosen to return home and play for the Oregon Ducks but he's now down south at LSU where the expectations are high next season.

Time will tell how Leavitt's foot recovers as fans will be waiting to hear more on his status once fall camp begins.

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