LSU Tigers Receive Bad News on Latest Injury Report vs. Mississippi State

The LSU Tigers have certainly come up short on multiple fronts so far this season, which has led to the team's 4-2 record.

That said, there's no doubt that key injuries have played a part in some of the shortcomings for the Tigers, particularly on defense.

LSU has already lost safety Dashawn Spears and linebacker Charles Ross II for the season and are still without linebacker Whit Weeks and tight end Trey'Dez Green for multiple weeks.

Now as the Tigers prepare to face a dynamic Mississippi State offense on Saturday in Baton Rouge, it appears more likely they will be without another member of the linebacker room.

LSU LB Tylen Singleton in Serious Danger of Missing Saturday's Game

LSU Tigers linebacker Tylen Singleton (46) celebrates special teams Zavion Thomas (0) kick off return touchdown against the Baylor Bears in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Tigers have received some bad news on Thursday's SEC injury report vs. Mississippi State.

After being listed as questionable on the initial report, LSU linebacker Tylen Singleton has been downgraded to doubtful ahead of Saturday's game.

He now appears to be trending toward missing the Mississippi State contest, an absence that the LSU linebacker room can't afford with Weeks and Ross II already being out.

Though he's not a star-level player at this point in his college career, Singleton provides some experience and depth to LSU's defense. After what happened to Blake Baker's unit in the loss last week to Kentucky, the Tigers need all the help they can get against Mississippi State's dynamic offense.

This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.

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