LSU Showing Interest in Former Denver Broncos CB

The LSU Tigers and head coach Lane Kiffin have made major headlines over the past week, some of the likes that have never been seen in the world of sports.

And they might not be done.

LSU has "mutual interest" in adding former Utah Utes cornerback Blake Cotton to the 2026 roster, per reports from Matt Moscona of LouisianaSports.net. Cotton signed an undrafted deal with the Denver Broncos in June before being waived earlier this month.

Blake Cotton is Ineligible, Per SEC's Latest Ruling

Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr. (1) runs with the ball against Utah Utes cornerback Blake Cotton (16) during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU's reported interest in Cotton could be all for nothing, at least according to the SEC's new set of rules that prohibits players from attempting a return back to college football from the NFL.

Cotton would be ineligible under the SEC's second rule of the new NFL policy, which blocks anyone from playing in the conference if they have previously "signed a contract with an NFL (or other professional football league), NBA/G-League, or WNBA (or affiliate) team."

This is similar to the situation surrounding defensive tackle Zxavian Harris and tight end Dae'Quan Wright, both of whom signed undrafted deals with the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns, respectively. Harris and Wright previously played for Kiffin at Ole Miss.

Does Blake Cotton Still Have Path to Join LSU?

A view of the hand painted helmet worn by Utah Utes cornerback Blake Cotton (16) during the second half of a game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Cotton were to commit to LSU before the start of the season, his likely only path to officially joining the roster would be by suing the SEC in an attempt to bypass the new set of rules the conference has put in place.

It's truly anyone's guess what the outcome would be after that, even for the legal experts involved.

Should Cotton somehow find a way to become eligible to play at LSU, he would give the Tigers defense even more experience in the secondary.

He played his first three years of college football at the FCS for UC Davis where he appeared in 30 total games.

Cotton then transferred to Utah ahead of the 2025 season. He became a consistent starter for then-head coach Kyle Whittingham, appearing in 13 games with eight starts for the Utes while posting 30 total tackles (22 solo) and seven pass breakups. This included five tackles against Nebraska in the Las Vegas Bowl to end the season.

It will be interesting to see how Cotton's attempt to return to college football will play out in the final days leading up to the start of the season.

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