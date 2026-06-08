LSU Tigers Stay Hot With Another Commit in 2027 Recruiting Class

The LSU Tigers got off to somewhat of a slow start in the 2027 recruiting cycle after the hiring of head coach Lane Kiffin, but the team is picking up steam headed into the summer.

Per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, LSU has landed a commitment from three-star athlete Markez Davis. A product of Northwest High School in Opelousas, LA., he's now set to stay in his home state while giving the Tigers their seventh commit in the 2027 class and the third verbal pledge in a 24-hour span.

On Sunday, LSU secured commitments from five-star edge rusher KJ Green and three-star running back Brennen Lacey. Now, Davis joins the mix and gives the Tigers an interesting piece to work with once he arrives to campus.

Markez Davis Brings Versatility to LSU's 2027 Class

LSU Tigers helmet against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Though Davis is listed as a cornerback by some recruiting sites, he also has ample experience at wide receiver. This gives LSU some options to choose from and provides versatility to the team's 2027 group as a whole.

Davis is the No. 28 athlete in the class and the No. 15 overall player in the state of Louisiana, per 247Sports' recruiting rankings.

Along with LSU, Davis received offers from teams like Houston, Texas Tech, Mississippi State, West Virginia, Iowa State, Texas State, UAB and many more.

On top of being productive at both wide receiver and cornerback, he's also a 1,000-point career scorer for his high school basketball team and was a 3A regional qualifier in the 400 meters during his junior year in track and field.

While some players get listed as "athletes" without an official position designation, Davis is one of the rare examples that actually fits that bill completely. That said, LSU will have to figure out which side of the ball suits him best, a process that could take some experimenting during his freshman year next fall.

Over the past three seasons, Davis has seen his reps on defense increase while still being a productive wide receiver. He was named a Louisiana Football Coaches Association 3A honorable mention at receiver during his junior year this past season.

It's obvious that Davis has the talent to play on offense, but his full-time position is still yet to be determined and is certainly something he will be in communication with the LSU coaching staff about moving forward.

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