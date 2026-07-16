The Position LSU Could Build Around for Years to Come

LSU has so much talent on the 2026 roster that it can be difficult to look forward into how the team will look in future years.

LSU's defensive line doesn't have too much experience entering the 2026 season, but could grow into one of the better units in the conference soon.

After the 2026 season as well, it could shape up to be one of the best defensive line groups in school history. LSU head coach Lane Kiffin has continued to recruit upper echelon defensive lineman, and defensive coordinator Blake Baker is going to put them in the position to succeed.

In the 2026 class, LSU signed defensive tackle Richard Anderson, edge rusher Lamar Brown and defensive tackle Deuce Geralds. Anderson and Brown are the top recruits at their positions in the class, and Geralds is No. 4. LSU also has the No. 15 edge in the class in Trenton Henderson.

It's going to be nearly impossible to match that level of talent in one class, but the 2027 class could be on its way. The Tigers have landed commitments from KJ Green and Chris Whitehead, the No. 2 and No. 9 edges in the class respectively.

A depth chart of future stars on the defensive line

Bernard Gooden celebrates in a 2025 game against Florida | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the 2026 season, Princewill Umanmielen and Jordan Ross will likely be the starters for week one. Brown will get in the rotation eventually, but Ross, a junior, has a chance for a breakout year. He could easily return next year as well to be a supporting force with Brown.

Gabe Reliford was also lined up for a big season but tore his ACL in a spring practice. Ross, Reliford and Brown are going to already make the edge group great, but throwing in Green and Whitehead is going to make it a rotation where there is always a game changer on the field.

Geralds is shaping up to be the one freshman on defense to start to open the season. He had strong spring practices and will affect the game with his quickness and aggressiveness.

“Deuce has done a phenomenal job, [he’s had a] major impact,” Kiffin said after a spring practice. "He's caused havoc. He's going to be a great player."

Anderson is going to get his time as well, even if he's not starting alongside his fellow freshman. Overall, the defensive line is going to have enough raw talent and physicality to anchor LSU's defense for the next three years.

Once these guys get playing time and more comfortability, LSU will be playing with a defensive line built entirely of players who ranked in the top four of their positions among everyone in their recruiting class.

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