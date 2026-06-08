Lane Kiffin and LSU are Building One of the Best Defensive Lines in Program History

LSU's elite defenses are famed by the long history of defensive backs, but the focus could now be shifting to the defensive line.

Through Lane Kiffin's first two recruiting class cycles with LSU, it looks as though LSU could have one of its best defensive line groups ever come 2028.

In the 2026 class, LSU signed three of the top defensive line talents in the country. According to 247Sports, signees Lamar Brown, Richard Anderson and Deuce Geralds are all top five defensive lineman in their class, and are top 60 overall recruits. Brown and Anderson fall in the top 10.

LSU also signed the No. 15 edge in the 2026 class, Trenton Henderson. Defensive coordinator Blake Baker, recruiting and defensive assistant Ed Orgeron and Kiffin are all still building the 2027 class just as strong.

Who else will make LSU's defensive line elite?

The LSU defense meets Florida in a 2025 game | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Sunday, LSU received a commitment from the No. 2 ranked edge, and No. 8 overall player in the 2027 class, KJ Green.

LSU is also working to flip Jalen Brewster, the No. 1 ranked defensive lineman in the 2027 class, and No. 6 overall recruit. Brewster is currently committed to Texas Tech, but LSU is pulling out all of the stops to get him to come to Baton Rouge.

Brewster took his official visit to LSU on May 29, and was joined by Brown and Geralds for much of the day. Those two have been hard at work recruiting to help build the offensive line that they're going to headline in 2026.

Brown and Geralds were also with Green on his official visit Friday. The fact that they are so involved with recruiting, both in person and on social media, also builds up the confidence level for their loyalty to stay at LSU for their whole collegiate careers.

LSU did just lose five-star edge Jaiden Bryant to Miami, but there should be enough talent to make up for it.

By the fall of 2027, LSU could be looking at an offensive line that consists of Brown, Geralds, Anderson, Brewster, Green and Henderson—not to mention the upperclassmen that will still be with the team.

With NCAA eligibility rules still in limbo, it's becoming more likely that players will get five years to play. That can keep players like edge Dylan Carpenter, edge Jaylen Brown and defensive tackle Stephiylan Green with LSU longer.

Redshirt sophomore edge Gabe Reliford was also supposed to be a major player on the 2026 defense, but tore his ACL in spring practice. He should be back and ready to contribute in 2027.

This doesn't even get into the players on the line that Kiffin will continue to add in the transfer portal. This past offseason, LSU picked up the top defensive player in the portal, edge Princewill Umanmielen.

Opponents rushing attacks are going to be doomed against LSU for years to come and quarterbacks are going to be fighting for their life to find time in the pocket with the defensive line that LSU is assembling.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.