5 Immediate Takeaways From LSU vs. Louisiana Tech

The LSU Tigers enter week two fresh off the back of one of the top wins in the country in week one after dismantling the Clemson Tigers on national television to kick off the Lane Kiffin era in Baton Rouge.

With a meeting against the Ole Miss Rebels on the horizon, the Tigers must first get past the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, in what originally looked like a tune-up game against an in-state opponent.

Quarterback Sam Leavitt struggled mightily in the first half, but the Tigers' talent proved too much, and they pulled away to win 45-14 in the second half. What five things stood out in the win?

Sam Leavitt Has to Be Better

Tigers Quarterback Sam Leavitt 10, LSU Tigers take on the LA Tech Bulldogs. September 12, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Leavitt was the story of the offense in week one, but in week two against the Bulldogs, he was the story once again, but for an unfortunate reason. He threw three interceptions in the first half, but still finished 17-27 in the first 30 minutes of the contest.

With a meeting against the Rebels next week, Leavitt can't afford a slow start, or else their offense could punish the Tigers. Cleaning up the turnovers will be critical in determining the rest of the season's success.

Offensive Rhythm Has to Find Consistency

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on during warmups before the game against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's no secret that the Tigers' offense relies on the running game to succeed, as that has been a focal point of every offense Kiffin has been in charge of. It was apparent in the dismantling of Clemson when the offense ran for over 300 yards, including 213 in the first half.

Against the Bulldogs, though, the Tigers only had 44 rushing yards, averaging just 1.9 yards per rush. After the struggles the passing game displayed, not being able to fall back on the running game made establishing a rhythm that much tougher.

Receiving Corps Could be the Best in the Conference

LSU Tigers wide receiver Eugene Wilson III (3) runs against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defensive lineman Emmanuel Oguns (11) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After completely rebuilding the receiver room in Baton Rouge, the Tigers had plenty of question marks entering the year about how the pass catches would fare in Kiffin's offense. Through two games, though, they have proven to be the strength of the group, with multiple options being productive in the matchups.

Against the Bulldogs, the Tigers had four receivers with 40 yards or more, and three of them with 80 yards or more. As they continue to improve throughout the season, they will be a problem for opposing defenses.

Defense Will Win the Tigers' Games

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs linebacker Zheric Hill (21) intercepts a pass against LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) during the first half at Tiger Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For as much as the offense struggled in the contest, the Tigers were carried into halftime off the back of their defense, which allowed a net of zero yards in the first half. They held the Bulldogs to -20 rushing yards and just 20 yards passing on seven attempts.

For the Tigers, who have been accustomed to great defenses, another one is under their belt, and for the second week in a row, they have been unrelenting in their pursuit to impose their will on offenses.

Play Disciplined Football

LSU Tigers wide receiver Jackson Harris (4) is tackled short of the end zone by Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defensive back Ty Jones (20) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers played a fairly disciplined game in week one, with four of their six penalties coming in the second half, once the starters began to exit the game. Against the Bulldogs, they finished with 10, with four of them coming in the first half again, but this time the starters were in for the other ones.

As the competition level ramps up, limiting the risk of self-inflicted risks will be the difference between a critical win and a heartbreaking loss.

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