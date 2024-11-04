LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide: Start Time and TV Channel for Week 11
Brian Kelly and the No. 16 ranked LSU Tigers will square off agains the Alabama Crimson Tide on Nov. 9 in a prime time showdown in Death Valley.
LSU will bring a 14-game Tiger Stadium winning streak – the third-longest streak in the FBS – into the Alabama game. The Tigers are 4-0 at home this year after going 7-0 in Tiger Stadium in 2023.
The Alabama game is the first of three home games for the Tigers during the month of November. Following a trip to face Florida on Nov. 16, LSU closes out the 2024 regular-season hosting Vanderbilt on Nov. 23 and Oklahoma on Nov. 30.
LSU is currently 6-2 overall and 3-1 in league play. The Tigers are ranked No. 14 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.
A look into the start time, game information and special guest for Week 11 in Baton Rouge:
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC Network
Nov. 9 SEC Football Schedule
11 a.m. CT – Florida at Texas, ABC
2:30 p.m. CT – Georgia at Ole Miss, ABC
3:15 p.m. CT – South Carolina at Vanderbilt, SEC Network
* 6 or 6:45 p.m. CT – Oklahoma at Missouri, ESPN or SEC Network
* 6 or 6:45 p.m. CT – Mississippi State at Tennessee, ESPN or SEC Network
6:30 p.m. CT – Alabama at LSU, ABC
The Week 11 College GameDay Location: Baton Rouge
ESPN's College GameDay has revealed the Week 11 location with the crew heading to town for the LSU versus Alabama matchup.
A day that will have Nick Saban make a return to Baton Rouge without being on the sidelines, he'll prepare to be surrounded by a pair of programs he was at the helm of during his coaching career.
Now, the stage is set. Saban and Co. will amplify the pivotal Week 11 matchup with the GameDay crew slated to be in Baton Rouge.
The Return: Nick Saban
Saban will make a return to Baton Rouge next weekend with the GameDay squad hopping on a flight to make their way to Louisiana.
For Kelly, he was asked earlier in the week about the "old Alabama" coming back to form after taking down Missouri 34-0 in Week 9.
“What’s that old self look like? What, is Nick Saban back? Nick’s on the sideline? He’s everywhere. GameDay, he’s at GameDay too. Did you know that? Oh, my God,” Kelly said on Tuesday. “I’m not sure what the old Alabama (is). They’ve got great personnel. They’re well coached. You know, we certainly know that it’s going to be a great challenge, but that’s the SEC every week. It’s going to be the same. I don’t know that there is a sense that our team can’t, if they’re playing to their best when their best is needed, that they can’t compete and play with anybody.”
LSU was idle in Week 10 after a loss to Texas A&M with the program placing a focus on a complete performance with complementary football.
“We certainly have to play four quarters,” Kelly said. “And I know that they’re anxious and excited about the opportunity to play at Tiger Stadium and look, and I think I said this in the presser after, you know, you have a 24 hour rule. But it’s easier to have that after a win.
“The 24 hours after a loss, (it) sticks around a lot longer, and these guys are going to want to play and they can’t wait to play Alabama.”
More LSU News:
Instant Takeaways: No. 8 LSU Falls to No. 14 Texas A&M in College Station
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.