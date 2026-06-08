LSU Tigers Win Key Recruiting Battle for 4-Star WR

The LSU Tigers have made such a flurry of recruiting moves over the past 24 hours that it would be hard to blame fans for struggling to keep up with it all.

That hot streak continued on Monday, as LSU landed its second commit of the day and fourth in the last 24 hours by securing a verbal pledge from 2027 four-star wide receiver Cade Cooper, per On3's Hayes Fawcett. The news comes after he wrapped up an official visit in Baton Rouge over the weekend, as it's clear things went well.

A product of Malvern Prep in Malvern, PA., Cooper is the No. 37 wide receiver and No. 10 overall player in the state of Pennsylvania in the 2027 class, per 247Sports' rankings.

Cade Cooper is The Latest Player to Commit to LSU

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Cooper is the latest commit for the Tigers, who have made some notable recruiting headlines over the past week. LSU got things started on Sunday with commitments from five-star edge rusher KJ Green and three-star running back Brennen Lacey before landing both Cooper and three-star athlete Markez Davis on Monday.

Cooper gives the Tigers their eighth commit in the class, as Lane Kiffin and the coaching staff have bounced back from a slow start and are now building serious momentum.

While Green is the headliner, the additions of Cooper, Davis and Lacey shouldn't be overlooked and could pay off for the Tigers in the long run.

LSU had to beat out some stiff competition for Cooper, who also received offers from programs like Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Penn State, Kentucky, Duke, Illinois, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Virginia, Syracuse, Minnesota, Pitt, Wake Forest and many more.

Along with the trip to LSU, Cooper has already taken an official visit with Ole Miss (May 29) and Georgia Tech (June 5) and has an upcoming OV with Notre Dame (June 24). He previously took unofficial visits with Penn State, Maryland and Georgia Tech.

Other 2027 WRs That LSU Has Offered

LSU Tigers helmet against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Tigers have extended offers to some of the best wide receivers in the 2027 cycle, many of whom remain undecided.

This includes five-star Monshun Sales along with four-star players like Dakota Guerrant, Eric McFarland III, Osani Gayles and more.

Considering all of the commitments they have landed in recent days, it wouldn't be too surprising if LSU adds more recruits to their 2027 class in the coming weeks.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.