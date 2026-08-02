LSU's Tight Ends Just Received A Massive Boost of Recognition

LSU's offense is sure to become a massive scoring threat this season with stars all around the roster to form an unstoppable identity against tough SEC opponents.

With standout offensive star tight end Trey'Dez Green, making headlines as the top tight in college football, he has already put the unit as a feared opponent against offenses.

But as the usual story at LSU goes, it doesn't just stop with one No. 1 ranking. The entire tight end room features seven stars to create top-tier depth in the position group.

Top Of The Class

Oct 11, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) reacts to a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

PFF College just released the top graded returning SEC tight ends for the upcoming season, with Green holding the second-ranked position with a 75.0 grade, and junior Malachi Thomas holding the fourth-ranked position with a 71.7 grade.

The only other programs with two stars in the top-10 are SEC rival Florida Gators, with two tight ends holding the No. 3 and No. 10 positions.

Thomas, a transfer portal addition from Pitt, joins the Tigers this season as a reliable backup in the group. Tight Ends JC Anderson, Zach Grace, James Larson, JD LaFleur and Landon Craig also add to the loaded depth room.

Now the two are set to take the stage of Death Valley this season, becoming a dual threat for scoring production. This wouldn't be the first time fans will see Green have a sidekick.

The Duo Track Record

Nov 22, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers tight end Bauer Sharp (10) leaps for a first down against Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive back Avarion Cole (16) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Green and tight end Bauer Sharp doubled up their talents on the Tigers' offense to combine key scoring plays and be serious red zone threats.

Before Sharp moved on to the NFL, being selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he recorded 24 receptions for 252 yards and two touchdowns.

With Sharp playing in the professional leagues now, Green will need to find success in his new tight end tandem. And with Thomas, that tandem reveals top-ranked talent.

The two are ideal players for Kiffin's fast-paced offense, moving the two athletes around the formation and using their vertical ceilings, with Green at 6'7 and Thomas at 6'3, to become easy targets and scoring maniacs.

Between reliable hands and athletic ability to move up and down the field, defenders will have their hands full with the duo, facing the best tight end position group in college football.

The high grades, coming in one after another, just got fans all the more excited to see the pair take the field this fall and dominate on LSU's offense.

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