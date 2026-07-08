Ranking Every LSU Position Group Before Fall Camp

Lane Kiffin came in and overhauled LSU and totally rebuilt its offense. LSU's top position groups rival those of other national championship contenders.

While the defense has mostly played together for at least a year under defensive coordinator Blake Baker, the offense's makeover leaves a lot of room for volatility. The skill is there for those groups, but some players haven't proven themselves in top conferences or with their new teammates yet.

Needless to say, talent is all over the field. This is how LSU's position groups stack up ahead of fall camp.

1. Safety

Tamarcus Cooley reacts after a play against Ole Miss in 2025 | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU has a few sleeping giants deep in the secondary, as well as a known and feared Goliath. Boise State transfer Ty Benefield could be LSU's best player on its stacked 2026 roster and is going to show it in his coverage.

Along with Benefield is Tamarcus Cooley, who is one of the more underrated members of this team. Even more underrated is Dashawn Spears, who is bound for a breakout year. Spears and Benefield both play versatile games and can be rotated between star and safety.

The star position isn't clearly defined, which is why it isn't listed here, but it can do everything on the field and needs to be quick, which both of those guys are.

Behind the starters are Faheem Delane, who was in the rotation at Ohio State last year as a true freshman and redshirt freshman Jhase Thomas, who still has a lot to prove. This group is so deep and athletic that it is going to heavily challenge offensive coordinators.

2. Running Back

Harlem Berry runs the ball in a game against Arkansas in 2025 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU's running back room doesn't have the best at the position in the country, but its depth and all-around athleticism are what make it so strong.

This running back room doesn't need a star because Harlem Berry, Caden Durham and Wisconsin transfer Dilin Jones make up enough talent just by themselves. And that doesn't even begin to touch on other additions such as Stacy Gage, Raycine Guillory and Rod Gainey.

Jones has been a breakout player in the spring and Berry is only going to get better in his sophomore year. Kiffin's fast-paced offense is going to need his running backs to be fresh, and the rotation will heavily favor each member.

Durham began to get outshined by Berry last year and now with Jones in front of him, his playing time could dip down. But, with his physicality, he is going to be key in short-yardage situations.

3. Tight End

Trey'Dez Green celebrates after a touchdown against Clemson in 2025 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If all college football fans voted for who the best tight end in the country is, Trey'Dez Green would probably get more than half of the votes. The 6'7 menace punishes defenses and makes for a matchup nightmare in goal line situations.

He mightily lifts this group up the rankings, but it can't be ranked so high without some other talent. Malachi Thomas transfers in from Pitt and will be a contributor.

The Tigers also have a pair of 6'6 tight ends in redshirt freshman JD LaFleur and freshman JC Anderson that can pair with Green at the goal line. Redshirt junior Zach Grace was also featured in the short pass game a good bit in the spring.

4. Quarterback

Sam Leavitt throws the ball in a 2025 game against NAU | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sam Leavitt was the highlight of the transfer portal class for LSU. He comes from Arizona State, where he helped lead the Sun Devils to a Big 12 Championship and a College Football Playoff appearance in 2024. He has been dealing with a foot injury, but will be fully healthy for fall camp.

USC transfer Husan Longstreet and Elon transfer Landen Clark sit behind him and are also poised for big showcases if they get a chance this year.

LSU is counting on Leavitt to have a career year, and with all the wide receiver talent, it is dearly needed.

5. Wide Receiver

Jackson Harris runs toward the endzone in a 2025 game against Wyoming | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This could be LSU's best group once the season is all said and done, but almost every wide receiver is coming in from another school and will have to get used to a new system and a new quarterback. Uncertainty highlights this group.

LSU doesn't have a clear WR1, but it has so much talent, and the room is so deep that there are three or four receivers that are good enough to be a No. 1 target.

Florida transfer Eugene 'Tre' Wilson, Ole Miss transfer Winnie Watkins, Hawaii transfer Jackson Harris and Kansas State transfer Jayce Brown all bring a different type of talent to LSU and will be top targets for Leavitt.

Tre Brown, Roman Mothershed, Malik Elzy and Phillip Wright are also going to be big contributors in the rotation. There are enough solid wide receivers that the group will never look tired, even in Kiffin's offense.

6. Linebacker

Whit Weeks and Sai'vion Jones celebrate against UCLA in 2025 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Team captain Whit Weeks returned for his senior year to help and try to lead LSU back to a national championship. He is set to lead what should be a strong linebacking group, along with TJ Dottery as another starter.

The depth helps this group a lot, as junior Davhon Keys got a lot of experience last year, and redshirt sophomore Tylen Singleton had a breakout game in the Texas Bowl against Houston in December. If he gets playing time, he can be as strong as a depth piece comes.

7. Offensive Line

LSU lines up against USC in 2024 | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

LSU's biggest transfer portal grab outside of Leavitt is left tackle Jordan Seaton. He is going to be the brightest star on this offensive line that was ineffective last year. The Tigers have another transfer in line to start, with the talented Aliou Bah at right guard.

Braelin Moore and Weston Davis return to their starting spots at center and right tackle, respectively. Moore was solid last year, but Davis had a lot of trouble. He is a raw talent who has improved a lot and is poised for a good year.

Redshirt senior Bo Borderlon has been at LSU so long that he committed while Ed Orgeron was the head coach. He is in line to be the starter at left guard and have a breakout year and have his loyalty rewarded.

The depth on the line is pretty good, but will still raise worries if someone gets hurt. Ole Miss transfer Devin Harper at guard is a solid option if someone goes down, though.

8. Cornerback

DJ Pickett gets pushed out of bounds after an interception against Florida in 2025 | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DJ Pickett showed a lot of flashes as a true freshman at cornerback and will be even better after another year of getting developed by defensive backs coach Corey Raymond. He could exit the 2026 season as a top corner in college football.

With him stands junior PJ Woodland, who is set to have another solid year, as a decision on the NFL draft looms over him after the season.

The lack of key depth is what brings this group down, partially because Aidan Anding went down with an Achilles tear in the spring and will miss the season. Michael Turner and Ja'Keem Jackson will need to step up in backup roles this year.

9. Edge Rusher

Princewill Umanmielen lines up against Washington State in 2025 | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU added Ole Miss edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen to bolster the edge group. The biggest loss for this group was when Gabe Reliford tore his ACL in the spring, as he was set to compete for the other starting role.

Likely in his place is junior Jordan Ross, who will be a good fill-in. Set to get some real playing time and make a name for himself is St. Amant, La., native Dylan Carpenter. He is a redshirt junior who is built like The Rock.

In the position group's depth is freshman Lamar Brown, who was LSU's top recruit in the 2026 class. It will be exciting to see how he impacts the game once he gets on the field.

10. Defensive Tackle

Malik Blocton reacts during a 2025 game against South Alabama | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Like with Brown at the edge spot, this position is filled with freshmen who can totally wreck the game. Richard Anderson was the top-rated defensive tackle coming out of high school, but it looks like Deuce Geralds has earned a starting spot in the spring.

Having this group ranked last isn't easy, because it could be one of the top four position groups by the end of the season. A lot of it just depends on how the freshmen play this fall.

And to not discount the upperclassmen, Auburn transfer Malik Blocton is set to start and be a great player for the purple and gold Tigers. Dominick McKinley, Stephiylan Green and Shone Washington are all also great ballplayers and can impact the game when they get in the rotation.

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