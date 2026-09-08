LSU Transfer Jordan Seaton Makes Immediate Statement in Tigers Debut

What makes this LSU football team so enticing is the transfer portal class. Lane Kiffin sought out some of the top players in the portal and quickly restructured the roster.

That talent was on full display Saturday as LSU overwhelmed Clemson with a 51-10 rout. Sam Leavitt and Dilin Jones were tremendous, but the offensive line kept those two upright.

One of those players up front is Jordan Seaton, who was the highest-rated offensive lineman in the transfer portal. In the first game, he showed exactly why.

Seaton is Worth Every Penny

Former Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The junior left tackle earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week for his efforts on Saturday. Seaton didn't allow a sack, nor did he commit a penalty. Seaton's pass protection skills are exactly why he's so valuable. He earned All-Big 12 honors last season.

The Tigers were desperately seeking offensive line help, as they allowed 29 sacks and were the worst rushing team in the SEC last year. Saturday's win was a massive difference in offensive line play.

None of the three LSU quarterbacks were sacked, and the Tigers averaged 5.3 rushing yards on 58 carries. Of course, Seaton isn't solely responsible for those numbers, but he played a large role in that success. He talked about LSU's efforts on Saturday.

"I feel like Saturday was a good start. We played a very good opponent in Clemson, and although it did look good with the numbers and a lot of passing yards and a lot of rushing yards, there's a lot that we gotta work on," Seaton said. "As far as technique-wise, make sure we got the little details. We gotta be faster as an offense also.

That seems to be a common theme with the Tigers this season. They're never satisfied. The offense scored 51 points in the first week, and instead of basking in the success, LSU is focused on what to improve, which is a major difference from the last few years.

Regardless, Seaton and the offensive line did well. This team's desire to improve is admirable. With that mindset, LSU should only get better as the season progresses.

Typically, if an offensive lineman's name isn't being mentioned, they're doing a good job. And there weren't any worries about Seaton protecting Leavitt's blind side. He'll face better defensive lines down the road, but there is a reason why Seaton was so highly touted.

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