LSU's Most Important Transfer May Not Be Sam Leavitt

The LSU Tigers have a surplus of transfer portal players. They make up the majority of this roster, and it's the primary reason why the Tigers are ranked 11th in the Preseason AP Poll.

The wide receiver room is composed of transfers like Jayce Brown, Jackson Harris, and Winston Watkins Jr. At the center of this operation is Arizona State transfer Sam Leavitt. He was the highest-rated quarterback in the transfer portal and will look to lead LSU to a massive turnaround.

His importance cannot be overstated. The Tigers go as far as Leavitt can take them, but there is one player may be just as important to the team.

Jordan Seaton Could be LSU's Best Player

Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton. Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan Seaton was the highest-rated offensive lineman in the portal after spending two seasons with Colorado. He earned second-team All-Big 12 honors last season. Seaton hardly allowed much pressure at left tackle.

That's what makes him so important. Seaton is one of the best pass blockers in the country. He'll be counted on to keep Leavitt comfortable in the pocket and hold off premier pass rushers. It was the exact reason Lane Kiffin invested a lot of resources to bring Seaton to Baton Rouge.

LSU's offensive line allowed 29 sacks and led the worst rushing attack in the SEC last year. Seaton's presence immediately upgrades the room. The LSU left tackle can't shoulder the entire burden, but he can be apart of the solution.

Everyone thinks Kiffin's up-tempo offense relies on big plays and quick scoring drives. But at the core of Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr.'s scheme is running the football. They found success with the run at Ole Miss, whether it was Kewan Lacy or Quinshon Judkins.

Even at a new destination and with new personnel, that concept likely won't change. Seaton is fully bought into what LSU is building.

"Coach uses this quote, 'It's just different here'," Seaton said in the spring. "And I really believe that. Being here really is just different from how we train, to how we work. And the word 'extra' around here-everybody, we're big on extra, because doing what's required is not enough."

Seaton will undoubtedly be lining up with better pass rushers in the SEC. But defenses also have to game plan around Seaton. The talent is undeniable, and if the Tigers make a run this season, Seaton should be at the center of LSU's success.

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