The Most Surprising Thing About LSU's Performance vs. Clemson

LSU didn't waste time to show its identity versus Clemson on Saturday.

It opened with a quick slant to the right, and the next play was the same to the left, this time with a bubble screen underneath to draw some attention away from the play's target route.

After that second pass was bobbled into the air and intercepted, LSU turned to the most fundamental part of the game: the running game, to assert its dominance over Clemson.

In this game, LSU looked like a modernized version of the Tigers that made the program the national powerhouse it is today, thanks to the scheme built around running backs like Billy Cannon, Charles Alexander and Leonard Fournette.

The Rush of Winning

Sep 5, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) looks on against Clemson Tigers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU leaned on the run 58 times out of its 94 play calls Saturday night and tallied 309 yards, good for an average of 5.3 yards per rush.

That number doubled last season's season-high rushing total in just the first game of 2026. It's also the highest rushing yard total since Jayden Daniels' historic night led LSU to 329 yards against Florida in 2023.

The decision to lean on the running game more gave LSU fans a chance to see exactly why Dilin Jones took over the lead-back spot from returners Caden Durham and Harlem Berry.

Jones showcased his ability to be a workhorse back, getting 23 touches, rushing for 113 yards and two touchdowns. He ran past and through a couple of defenders in the game, showcasing just how versatile he is as a back.

Alongside him, quarterback Sam Leavitt proved he is fully back from an injury last season. Leavitt looked like he did in 2024, slippery in and out of the pocket, sharp and clean.

Leavitt ended the night taking off 12 times, recording 119 yards and two touchdowns.

A New Effort Upfront

Sep 5, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) slides fora. First down against Clemson Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But the run game isn’t possible without the players in the trenches creating the running lanes.

For LSU last season, that was the team’s kryptonite.

LSU finished 126th nationally in rushing offense, averaging just 3.6 yards per rush.

The offensive line lacked an ability to consistently hold up in any protection, leaving the line of scrimmage full with defensive players meeting the backs when they get the ball.

Seeing LSU run the ball on Saturday against Clemson made every LSU fan forget all about last season, as if Lane Kiffin running out of the locker room wasn’t enough.

LSU made good blocks at the line, and even found success in creating space at the second level - a dream from last season.

The overhauled group held up in all protections, and kept up with the tempo of LSU’s offense with no problem. They also worked hard to protect the short pass game and the athletic plays Leavitt made time and time again.

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